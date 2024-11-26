City Power contractors jailed for corruption, extortion

Two City Power contractors are sentenced after demanding a bribe from a customer for re-installing a meter box they illegally removed.

Two City Power contractors have been sentenced to five years imprisonment for corruption and extortion.

The pair were convicted last Friday and sentenced this week.

Contractors demand bribe after removing meter box

Spokesperson for Johannesburg’s electricity utility, Isaac Mangena, said Mahlatsi Ramoroka, 39, and Jacob Morena, 36, attached to the inner city service delivery centre, were arrested in March 2019 after demanding a bribe of R5 000 from a customer in Kensington for the re-installation of a meter box, which had been removed during an unauthorised service operation.

Their arrest followed a covert sting operation.

Mangena said in a related development, two additional suspects, claiming to be City Power contractors, were arrested in Randburg last Friday for tampering with essential infrastructure.

The pair was caught tampering with a pillar box in Vandia Grove by City Power security personnel.

The suspects allegedly attempted to bribe the security officers during the apprehension. Their case is now before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

On Sunday, another suspect was arrested for tampering with City Power infrastructure at the Fordsburg substation feeder room.

He was found wandering through tunnels that have access to critical infrastructure. He will appear in court soon.

“The growing prevalence of cable theft and infrastructure vandalism has become a major concern for City Power, particularly as the festive season approaches and electricity demand surges.”

Mangena said 102 people have been arrested for such crimes since the start of 2024. Of those, 14, including a child, have been convicted with sentences ranging from three to 15 years in prison.

City Power CEO says some sentences were too lenient

CEO Tshifularo Mashava voiced concern over the leniency of some sentences.

“While we are encouraged by the growing number of convictions, the leniency in some cases is deeply concerning,” stated Mashava.

“Crimes that target essential infrastructure should carry more severe penalties. These are schedule five offences under the Criminal Matters Amendments Act, which mandates a minimum sentence of 15 years.

“We are once again calling on the National Prosecuting Authority [NPA] to review these cases, especially where sentences appear disproportionately lenient.”

She said the punishment should fit the crime.

“We will continue to press for appropriate sentences to protect Johannesburg’s vital infrastructure,” said Mashava.

Mangena called on the public to report any suspicious activity.