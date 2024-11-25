SIU targets maladministration and corruption at Acsa, Gauteng sport department and municipalities

President Ramaphosa’s proclamations enable SIU investigations into several key state institutions and municipalities.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will be investigating allegations of maladministration and corruption at Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa), the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture, and Recreation, the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, and Ngqushwa Local Municipality.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed four new proclamations allowing the SIU to investigate interest rate swap agreements at Acsa related to State Capture findings and two contracts in the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture, and Recreation.

The SIU will also investigate the procurement of security services and VIP protection services in the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, the upgrade of a sports field, and the supply and delivery of a mayoral SUV luxury vehicle in Ngqushwa Local Municipality.

Ramaphosa signed four proclamations

The Acsa investigation will look into investigating interest rate swap agreements with various banks as highlighted in the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the investigation will look into improper or unlawful conduct by Acsa employees or officials.

“This includes the unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public funds or property; irregular or unapproved transactions, practices, or measures involving state property; intentional or negligent loss of public funds; damage to public assets; and offences outlined in the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, 2004,” Kganyago said.

Any illegal or improper conduct by individuals causing or potentially causing serious harm to public interest will also be investigated.

The Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture, and Recreation is investigating contracts related to the supply and installation of a surveillance CCTV and monitoring system in the department’s Surrey House in 2019 and the Heritage Day Social Cohesion Carnival hosted by the department in 2019.

SIU looks into CCTV system, 2019 Heritage Day Carnival

Kganyago said the probe will examine the procurement and contracting of goods and services conducted by or on behalf of the department.

“It will determine whether the payments made followed national Treasury guidelines and assess whether these payments were irregular. It will also determine whether any were fruitless, wasteful expenditures or resulted in financial losses for the department or the state,” he said.

The eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal investigation will investigate the procurement of security and VIP protection services, looking into whether the process was conducted fairly and transparently and whether service providers delivered as contracted.

“Furthermore, the probe will ascertain if there is unlawful or improper conduct of the municipality’s employees, officials, or agents and (any other person or entity) to corruptly or unduly benefit themselves or others,” Kganyago said.

The Ngqushwa Local Municipality in Eastern Cape probe will look into the upgrade of a sports field and the supply and delivery of a mayoral SUV luxury vehicle.

Payments that violate the relevant legislation, guidelines, or instructions from the national or provincial Treasury or that were not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable, or cost-effective will be investigated by the SIU.

This also covers any unauthorised, irregular, or wasteful expenditure by the state or the municipality.

The probe will also look at any irregular, unlawful, or improper conduct by officials or employees of the municipality, its suppliers or service providers, or any other person or entity implicated.

“Beyond investigating maladministration, corruption, and fraud, the SIU will identify systemic failures and recommend measures to prevent future losses,” Kganyago said.

NPA referral for further action

Kganyago added that SIU will refer any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during its investigation to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.

The SIU Act also gives the SIU the authority to file a civil lawsuit in its name in the High Court or a Special Tribunal to address any misconduct found during its investigation that stems from fraud, corruption, or maladministration.