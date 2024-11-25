Only 16% of SA youth optimistic about the future amid rampant corruption and crime – survey

71% think SA’s economy has taken the wrong turn.

Only 16% of South African youth are optimistic about the future, the lowest number in 16 countries in Africa, according to a survey.

Ichikowitz Family Foundation chair Reuben Ichikowitz highlighted some findings of the Ichikowitz Family Foundation 2024 African Youth Survey in Pretoria recently.

ALSO READ: Labour force survey: Unemployment decreases by 1.4%

Corruption and crime

The survey found that 74% of SA youth said the country is going in the wrong direction.

In addition, 71% think the economy has taken a wrong turn. Corruption and crime are major concerns.

By contrast, Rwanda recorded optimism among 91% of the youth.

Ichikowitz said this year’s African Youth Survey comprised over 5 600 face-to-face interviews across Botswana, Chad, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Congo-Brazzaville, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zambia. Of those interviewed, 50% were female and 50% male.

This was a larger sample than in previous years and there was a special focus on South Africa for the 30th anniversary of the end of apartheid.

Ichikowitz said: “We have seen the first generation turn around and say we respect our history, we respect the ANC of Nelson Mandela, but this is not the ANC of today.

We are going to punish the ANC of today by making sure they understand this is not going to be the way it is now.

“That is a very positive thing because it’s the first time South Africans are truly looking for a democracy in line with the democracy Nelson Mandela wanted.

“Mandela didn’t plan on a one party state and we have seen the consequences of Western-style democracy going badly wrong in South Africa,” he said.

The most important factors cited for Africa to progress included reducing government corruption, increasing access to basic services, modernising the education system, achieving peace and stability in Africa, making it easy to start a business, embracing digital and technological innovations and addressing climate warming.

South Africa was third for concern about corruption at 85%. Overall, the survey indicated that 73% of African youth was concerned about corruption on the national government level, 70% were concerned about it on the provincial and local government level and 69% were concerned about corruption within the police.

Only two out of five youths were satisfied with police and security services.

South African youth placed seventh as victims of crime over the past five years at 26%, Namibia was at 55%, Tanzania was at 45% and Botswana at 39%.

South Africa featured among the top three countries considered to grant more personal freedom to citizens at 13%, while Tanzania scored 16% and Ethiopia was at 15%.

South Africa also featured among the top three countries fields of flotsam considered the best locations for creating new and well-paid jobs at 25%, while Cameroon was rated at 45% and Nigeria at 32%.

Hope for change and leadership on the global stage

According to the survey, three-quarters (75%) of South Africa’s youth believe African leaders can drive change on the global stage as South Africa is to take the chair of the G20, a multilateral grouping of the world’s largest economies, for the coming year.

The foundation’s director of external relations and communications Nico de Klerk said Africa’s youth were voicing their ambitions and challenges through the African Youth Survey.

“One of the most important demographic shifts happening across the world today is Africa’s burgeoning youth population.

“By 2030, young Africans are expected to make up 42% of the world’s youth. “By 2050, Africa’s youth population, already the largest in the world, is projected to double to over 830 million.

“Our continent’s total population stands at 1.4 billion; and by 2050 it will add another billion people, by which time young Africans will constitute the world’s largest source of labour,” he said.

Political analyst Dr Benjamin Rapanyane said corruption in South Africa was one of the main stumbling blocks preventing the youth actively participating in economic activities.

“The ANC has dug its own grave and has abandoned the Mandela dream of uniting our rainbow nation. Rather, they have become criminals who continue to squander the public purse,” he said. – marizkac@citizen.co.za

NOW READ: Zuma appoints convicted fraudster Joe Ndhlela as MK party national organiser