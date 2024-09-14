‘UIF must serve the unemployed and poor, not the corrupt’: EFF takes aim at Teboho Maruping

The party said the UIF boss' suspension was the latest example of government entities swimming in corruption.

Suspended UIF commissioner, Teboho Maruping speaks at Emperors Palace, Kempton Park, 29 November 2023, during the launch of digital platforms to help recover Covid-19 Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) funds as part of the “Follow the Money” project. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have weighed in on the suspension of Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner Teboho Maruping.

Maruping was placed on precautionary suspension on Friday, amid questions over his involvement in an alleged R5-billion dodgy jobs programme.

Maruping reportedly overruled the fund’s internal adjudicating committee when recommending Thuja Capital be awarded the funds to run the scheme. The Pretoria High Court set aside the agreement in May, declaring it invalid.

Corruption ‘deeply entrenched’

Welcoming the suspension, the EFF said it was the latest example of government entities swimming in corruption.

“While the suspension of Maruping may seem like a step towards justice, it is also a glaring reminder of how deeply entrenched corruption has become in government processes.”

It, however, is not holding its breath on a prosecution.

“The EFF is highly sceptical that this suspension will lead to real investigations, prosecutions, and eventual justice.

“Too often, officials implicated in criminal acts are merely shuffled around or temporarily removed, only to be quietly reinstated once the public outcry has died down.”

‘Ordinary South Africans continue to suffer’

The party called for more heads to roll.

“The suspension of Maruping should not be the end of this matter. There must be a thorough investigation, and all those involved, including higher-ranking officials, must be prosecuted for their role in this egregious misuse of public resources.”

It said the UIF was meant to provide financial relief to the unemployed and most vulnerable but was being looted by criminals.

“Urgent reforms are required within the UIF to ensure that it serves the people rather than the corrupt elite. It is unacceptable that billions meant to tackle unemployment and poverty are siphoned off into dubious schemes that benefit the connected few, while ordinary South Africans continue to suffer.”.

The EFF said it would use its powers in Parliament to demand clean-up investigations at the fund.

Minister speaks

Minister of Employment and Labour Nomakhosazana Meth said Maruping’s disciplinary process would be resolved soon.

“Allowing the administration an opportunity to pay undivided attention to the primary mandate of the UIF: of providing short-term relief to workers who find themselves unemployed or unable to work due to illness, maternity, or adoption, including to the dependents of the deceased contributors,” she added.

