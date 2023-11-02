Court dismisses bid to nullify outcomes of Limpopo ANC Veterans League conference

The applicant failed to explain to the court why he only lodged an application four months after the conference.

The ANC in Limpopo has welcomed the decision of the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane which dismissed with costs a disgruntled member of the ANC Veterans League (ANCVL) Jacob Marule’s case seeking to nullify the outcomes of the recent provincial conference of the league.

The league held its elective conference from 10-11 June.

The conference, hailed by many as a great success as it was incident free, elected the league’s provincial executive committee to lead the league to the crucial 2024 general elections next year. But some senior politicians in the league disagreed that the elected leadership were legitimate.

Marule approached the court on an urgent basis to nullify the outcome of the conference. He argued that certain processes and procedures were not followed to the letter, when the new leadership was elected. Attempts to solicit comment from Marule were unsuccessful.

However, on Tuesday, the court ruled against Marule and struck his urgent application off the roll with costs. This was after the case was vigorously opposed and the applicant failed to explain to the court why he only lodged an application four months after the conference.

Yesterday, Limpopo ANC provincial executive committee spokesperson Jimmy Machaka said Marule also failed to show what practical steps he undertook to exhaust internal remedies before approaching the court.

“The ruling has clearly confirmed that the road leading up to the ANC Veterans League Limpopo provincial conference was above board.

“The ruling also showed beyond any shadow of doubt that all was done in accordance with the rule of law, the culture and tradition of the ANC and its policies,” said Machaka.

“This ruling has also displayed that aggrieved party members should first exhaust internal remedial measures with regard to their discomfort with party matters before approaching the courts for any recourse.

“Courts are not appropriate platforms to resolve political issues.”

Machaka said the ANC in Limpopo was calling on all members of the ANC Veterans League to rallly behind the elected leadership of the provincial executive committee led by Nkoana Sechaba and Phiroane Phala, the chair and secretary respectively.