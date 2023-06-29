By Alex Japho Matlala
‘Hands off our mayors’ – Limpopo ANCYL warned after accusing MECs and mayors of being ‘lazy’

Provincial chair Rachoene has called for Mathabatha to reshuffle his Cabinet.

Limpopo Premier and ANC chairperson in the province Stan Mathabatha. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Antonio Muchave
Hands off our mayors. That was a warning from Limpopo ANC regions after the party’s youth league accused premier Stan Mathabatha’s mayors and MECs of being lazy. The ANC Youth League in Limpopo has been on fire since the beginning of the Youth Month, calling for “lazy” mayors and MECs to be removed. The league reiterated the call at its former president Peter Mokaba’s memorial lecture in Polokwane on Sunday. The well-attended event at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium was addressed by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. ALSO READ: If Mathabatha fails to get rid of ‘lazy’ mayors, ‘we will show...

