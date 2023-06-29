‘Hands off our mayors’ – Limpopo ANCYL warned after accusing MECs and mayors of being ‘lazy’

Hands off our mayors. That was a warning from Limpopo ANC regions after the party’s youth league accused premier Stan Mathabatha’s mayors and MECs of being lazy. The ANC Youth League in Limpopo has been on fire since the beginning of the Youth Month, calling for “lazy” mayors and MECs to be removed. The league reiterated the call at its former president Peter Mokaba’s memorial lecture in Polokwane on Sunday. The well-attended event at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium was addressed by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. ALSO READ: If Mathabatha fails to get rid of ‘lazy’ mayors, ‘we will show...

Hands off our mayors. That was a warning from Limpopo ANC regions after the party’s youth league accused premier Stan Mathabatha’s mayors and MECs of being lazy.

The ANC Youth League in Limpopo has been on fire since the beginning of the Youth Month, calling for “lazy” mayors and MECs to be removed.

The league reiterated the call at its former president Peter Mokaba’s memorial lecture in Polokwane on Sunday. The well-attended event at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium was addressed by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

“From where I am standing, there has never been any report of a mayor from my region sleeping on the job,” Peter Mokaba ANC regional spokesperson Adolph Rapetsoa said yesterday.

“We have also not received any complaint from communities about a lazy MEC. Mayors are deployed by the ANC and we will always do anything right to make sure they work.

“If they fail to discharge their duties as expected, they are made to face the wrath of the party. From our assessment so far, our mayors are hard at work. So, hands off our mayors.”

‘All mayors visible in communities’

Spokesperson for the ANC Waterberg region, Seraka Mabeka, said: “It is all hands on deck in this region. Our mayors are always visible in communities they serve. We are happy with their work and have no reason to think otherwise,” he said.

“We, however call on anyone who harbours a different view to contact our offices and if needs be, their conduct shall be investigated as a matter of urgency.”

Peter Ngobeni, who speaks for the ANC in the Norman Mashabane, said: “We appreciate the fact that the league wants to see young people working, but saying mayors and MEC are lazy is dubious.

“The league must provide names and proof of those it terms lazy. It can’t be possible that all MECs and mayors are lazy. Some of them are obviously working hard every day. So painting all of them with the same brush is not on.

“We, however, give credence to the fact that an assessment should be made to identify those who are lazy so that they could be made to work, or punished. We also believe that young people must be given jobs in strategic positions of government.”

Mathabatha must reshuffle Cabinet

On Sunday, the league – through its provincial chair Tonny Rachoene – told Mbalula the youth should get senior government posts and not be used as door-to-door soldiers during elections. They told Mbalula the youth must be appointed as board members in all state-owned enterprises, as heads of the departments and as MECs.

Rachoene told Mbalula they wanted Mathabatha to reshuffle his Cabinet and appoint him [Rachoene] as MEC, which saw some brand him a pompous, self-serving leader.

Chair of the Valley Hlokwe ANC Youth League branch, Genesis Mpho Ramalepe, said Rachoene was only paving the way for his own elevation.

“He is like a hunter, who goes out to hunt with salt in his pockets,” he said.

“There is nothing about fighting for the youth here. His call is new to us and does not have our blessings.”

‘Truth always hurts’

One MEC and one mayor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, alleged Rachoene had been “asking money from us and now that we refused to give him, he is calling for our heads”.

Rachoene stuck to his guns, saying “the truth always hurts”.

He added: “It is true that young people are not working. It is also a fact that our MECs and mayors are lazy and they must be removed.

“As for asking for money, I never thought our leaders can stoop that low. I have more than eight years working and I don’t work for free, I get paid every month.

“The fact will always remain, when you are sworn in as mayor or MEC, you are signing to work for the people who elected you. Your work should be to deliver services to the people with precision and distinction. If you fail, the league says the door is always open. You must be kicked out.”

