By Alex Japho Matlala
13 Apr 2023
5:12 am
News

Limpopo ANC: Officials could be charged for not implementing Motlanthe’s orders

By Alex Japho Matlala

The party’s national working committee (NWC) is on a fact-finding mission.

Limpopo ANC charges
Picture: Michel Bega
Several current and former Limpopo ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) members may be charged after the province failed to implement former president Kgalema Motlanthe’s orders. The party’s national working committee (NWC) is on a fact-finding mission amid allegations that some regions were torn apart because of political infighting and factional battles. One such is the brewing brouhaha about political power in the Lephalale municipality of the Waterberg region. It has been marred by political turmoil since the watershed 2021 municipal elections. Just after the elections, the party adopted a report and recommendations from the ANC’s electoral committee, chaired by Motlanthe....

