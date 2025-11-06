Court makes call on Mashatile bodyguards’ assault case

The trial will now resume in March 2026.

Eight men who were part of the team protecting Deputy President Paul Mashatile have faced a legal blow, after the Randburg Magistrate’s Court dismissed their application to have the main charges against them dropped.

The South African Police Service (Saps) VIP Presidential Protection Unit members appeared in court on Thursday, where the judgment was handed down.

The group is accused of assaulting trainee soldiers during an altercation on the N1 highway in Johannesburg in July 2023.

They face charges of malicious damage to property and assault to do grievous bodily harm.

Two of the group also face charges of negligent driving, while four are standing trial for violating the Firearm Controls Act.

