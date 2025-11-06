News

Angelo Agrizzi pleads guilty but won’t go to jail

6 November 2025

Agrizzi faced corruption charges relating to tenders awarded to Bosasa by the Department of Correctional Services.

Bosasa Angelo Agrizzi corruption guilty

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi during an interview on 18 November 2021 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Rapport/Elizabeth Sejake

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has pleaded guilty to corruption and money laundering in relation to the company’s business dealings with government.

The Pretoria High Court on Thursday accepted the plea deal that Agrizzi had made with the state.

Tenders awarded to Bosasa

The corruption charges relate to four tenders awarded by the Department of Correctional Services to Bosasa and its subsidiaries.

The tenders — awarded between 2004 and 2007 — were valued at more than R1.8 billion.

The contracts were for catering and training services, the installation of CCTV cameras, perimeter fencing, and the supply of television systems and monitoring equipment.

Agrizzi gets suspended sentence

Agrizzi was sentenced to 10 years for each count of corruption, as well as 10 years for money laundering. The sentences, however, were suspended for five years, meaning he won’t spend any time in jail.

Agrizzi has not been able to attend the long-running court proceedings due to ill health.

His health was given as one of the reasons for his sentence being suspended.

The plea deal also requires Agrizzi to assist the National Prosecuting Authority in investigations regarding Bosasa corruption and testify in future court cases.

