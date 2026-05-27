Extortion case against taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni re-enrolled, set for Delmas court

The state opposed bail for Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni and his co-accused because the alleged offences fall under Schedule 5 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

The high-profile extortion and money laundering case against Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and three co-accused is back on the court roll, with the matter expected to be heard in the Delmas Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

According to reports, the taxi boss is expected to hand himself over to the authorities in court on Thursday.

Sibanyoni and co-accused to appear in Delmas over R2.2m extortion allegations

Sibanyoni, along with Bafana Oupa Sindane, Phillmon Makhaya Msiza and Mvimba Daniel Masilela, faces charges of extortion and two counts of money laundering.

Sources confirmed that the accused are expected to present themselves before the court.

The state alleges that between 2022 and 2025, the four men forced a businessman operating in the Nkangala district to hand over more than R2.2 million in so-called protection fees.

Payments allegedly funnelled through multiple accounts to conceal origin

The prosecution in his previous court appearance contended that the complainant transferred money into accounts linked to the accused, after which the funds were allegedly moved through a series of banking channels in an attempt to hide where the money came from.

“The complainant made payments into accounts linked to the accused, after which the money was allegedly transferred through several banking channels in an effort to disguise its source.”

Because the alleged offences fall under Schedule 5 of the Criminal Procedure Act, the state opposed bail for all four accused.

Three of the men were arrested by law enforcement on 12 May, while Sindane, who allegedly attempted to evade arrest, later handed himself over to police on the Friday of that same week.

“Three of the four accused were apprehended by law enforcement on 12 May, while Sindane, who had allegedly tried to evade arrest, later surrendered himself to police on Friday,” sources confirmed.

The bail proceedings, which had been scheduled to continue in the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on 18 May 2026, were thrown into disarray when the state prosecutor failed to appear.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa.