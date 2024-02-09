News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Itumeleng Mafisa

Digital Journalist

1 minute read

9 Feb 2024

01:24 pm

Court strikes ‘urgent’ DA Brink matter off the roll

The DA is planning their next move as court strikes Brink matter off the roll.

Johannesburg City Manager Floyd Brink

Johannesburg City Manager Floyd Brink. Picture: X / @GovernmentZA

The DA said it was considering its options after its case against the appointment of Johannesburg City Manager Floyd Brink was struck off the role.

The presiding judge did not rule on the merits of the case but dismissed its urgency.

The DA was contesting Brink’s appointment and accused the City of Johannesburg of being in contempt of court.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for me.

Read more on these topics

Democratic Alliance (DA)

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Horses Racing tip: Pistol Pete to hit the target
Local News Alleged poachers nabbed with giraffe meat they ‘were going to claim was beef’
News Sona 2024: ‘Worst is behind us,’ says Ramaphosa about load shedding
Health ‘I am looking for a pen’- What Ramaphosa said about the NHI at Sona
Courts ‘I was even bleeding by the nose’ – Senzo Meyiwa murder accused tells court of alleged assault

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe