Court strikes ‘urgent’ DA Brink matter off the roll

The DA is planning their next move as court strikes Brink matter off the roll.

The DA said it was considering its options after its case against the appointment of Johannesburg City Manager Floyd Brink was struck off the role.

The presiding judge did not rule on the merits of the case but dismissed its urgency.

The DA was contesting Brink’s appointment and accused the City of Johannesburg of being in contempt of court.



