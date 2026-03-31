DA pushes for Bonzo Modise to be removed

DA calls for Tshwane deputy mayor Eugene Modise's removal as corruption allegations rock the mayoral committee following inquiry revelations.

The DA in Tshwane is calling for the axing of deputy mayor Eugene “Bonzo” Modise after three of the city’s mayoral committee members faced allegations in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry last week.

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya has confirmed the council has taken disciplinary steps against the chief financial officer (CFO) following the allegations at the inquiry.

Tshwane mayor takes steps against CFO

“Council has taken the important step of approving a report to institute disciplinary steps against CFO Gareth Mnisi, including initiating steps to place him on precautionary suspension. This decision follows matters raised before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry,” she said.

Moya said Mnisi will be allowed to make written representations within seven days to argue why he should not be placed on precautionary suspension.

“Council will consider these representations before making a final determination. An independent investigator will be appointed to investigate the allegations of potential misconduct,” Moya added.

She said Mnisi has been on leave this week while the city has been processing the necessary steps to take.

Moya has also removed the MMC for corporate and shared services Kholofelo Morodi after the testimony last week.

“Following a formal process in which Morodi was allowed to provide written representations in respect of the issues raised before the commission, I have carefully considered her response together with the information available to me, including relevant communication records submitted to the commission.

MMC removed

“Based on this assessment, I am not satisfied the concerns raised have been adequately addressed,” Moya added.

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“The material before me reflects a pattern of engagement and conduct over an extended period, including an inappropriate relationship between Morodi and sergeant Fannie Nkosi, which raises serious concerns regarding the handling of information and adherence to the standards expected of members of the executive.”

She said MMC Hannes Coetzee will act in this portfolio to ensure continuity until a replacement is made.

Tshwane’s DA mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink said though the party notes the removal of ActionSA’s Morodi from the Tshwane executive following her alleged involvement in tender corruption, the burning question remains: what about the tainted and equally involved finance MMC and deputy mayor Modise?

“It is telling Moya does not act on her deputy, because, in fact, she is the deputy, a mayor in name only. To quote the mayor on Morodi’s removal, the mayoral committee must, at all times, command public confidence and demonstrate the highest standards of ethical leadership and accountability,” Brink said.

“If that is a position she truly holds, then ‘Bonzo’ should have been shown the door months ago.

DA calls for Modise’s removal

“He has been implicated in the R777 million water tanker spending. And the same companies he claims not to benefit from have been implicated at the inquiry.

“The DA has brought a motion to remove him – one her coalition government voted against. Evidence has not been the problem.

“The problem is she doesn’t really believe in clean governance, nor does she believe the highest standards of ethical leadership and accountability need to be upheld.”