DA in Joburg demands Floyd Brink step aside while court deliberates on his appointment

Kayser-Echeozonjoku said instead of complying with the court order and advertising the position for a fair and transparent process, the ANC-EFF-PA-Al Jama-ah coalition decided to simply hire Brink again.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Johannesburg said it wants the city manager, Floyd Brink, to step aside while the South Gauteng High Court hears arguments into his appointment.

Floyd Brink should step aside

DA joburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said the DA had taken the City of Johannesburg to court over Brink’s “illegal” appointment. The matter was heard on Wednesday.

“While the matter is being heard the DA would like Mr Brink to step down because he could temper with evidence and witnesses. We do not know why an acting city manager was not appointed while this matter is dealt with,” she said.

GLU ignored a court order

Kayser-Echeozonjoku said she was shocked the Government of Local Unity (GLU) – led by the proxy Al-Jama-ah mayor Kabelo Gwamanda – had ignored a court order that declared Brink’s appointment illegal. The DA was currently challenging the City of Johannesburg for the second time in a legal matter over the appointment of the city manager.

“It is completely unacceptable that this contempt of court happens in a metro as prominent as the City of Johannesburg – these are the people in charge of the economic heart of South Africa. Yet, they took it upon themselves to reappoint him, despite the High Court ruling in November of 2023 that the original appointment was in fact unlawful, unconstitutional and set aside,” Kayser-Echeozonjoku said.



“They would rather spend your rates on defending one individual at the expense of service delivery – Mr Floyd Brink,” she said.

Collapsing services in City of Johannesburg

Kayser-Echeozonjoku said services in the City of Johannesburg were collapsing but the City seemed more concerned about ensuring that Brink has a job.



“Service delivery is collapsing, just yesterday we were yet again inundated with calls that service providers have not been paid,” she said.

“We will never stand by and watch the residents of Joburg being disrespected in this manner,” Kayser-Echeozonjoku said.

Kayser-Echeozonjoku said it was not clear when the judgment on the matter will be, but she said the DA will be keeping a close eye on the matter.

“Despite attacks against the independence of the Judiciary by the City, we look forward to a ruling in this regard,” she said.

Attempts to get comment from the City of Johannesburg on the matter were unsuccessful. This article will be updated should the City reply to queries from The Citizen.







