Court to decide on Tshwane workers’ pay hike

Tshwane’s mayor and unions seek agreement before the November court date to resolve municipal workers’ pay hike dispute following last year’s strike.

City of Tshwane municipal workers will have to wait for a court hearing next month to find out if they will get the pay increases, they demanded during a four-month strike last year.

The mayor, Nasiphi Moya, said the city and the unions had what she described as very “productive meeting”. The city met the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union and the SA Municipal Workers’ Union on Tuesday.

“We see them as key stakeholders in the success of this administration. We are going to court on 28 November and there are things we can do that when we appear before the court, we are all on the same page,” she said.

Moya said talks were still ongoing, adding they need to go to court with something they can agree on.

She revealed this during her plan of action for the next 100 days. She also spoke about the city’s link to AfriForum and said the city used AfriForum security during the strike last year.

Moya said the opposition at the time had questions about the agreement between AfriForum and the city and raised them again two weeks ago.

Moya said they were not picking on AfriForum and would review all agreements to ensure there were no provisions that would compromise the city.

Political analyst Piet Croucamp said the plans were so generic they could apply to any municipality.

“Tshwane has got a different access to resources, with different communities and experiences. However, the devil is always in the detail,” he said.

Croucamp said it was difficult for politicians to resolve issues where there was construction and water tanker mafias.

