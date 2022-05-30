Covid-19 update: 1,004 new cases and 16 deaths reported in SA

Citizen Reporter

South Africa recorded 1,004 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported on Monday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 3.954,971, representing an increase of 9.4% in positivity rate.

There were also 16 Covid-related deaths recorded, taking the cumulative toll to 100,162.

Gauteng continued to report the highest number of the cases, with 43% of cases coming from the province.

It is followed by KwaZulu-Natal (17%).

Western Cape accounted for 16%; Free State accounted for 8%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 4% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 2%, and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The institute said that a total of 25.242,686 tests have since been conducted in both public and private sectors.