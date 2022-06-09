Covid-19 update: SA records 1,976 new cases, 24 more deaths

Molefe Seeletsa

As of Thursday, 9 June, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 3,975,062 with 1,976 new cases identified.

This represents a 7.6% positivity rate, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed.

Twenty-four Covid-19 related deaths were reported – eight of which occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours – bringing the total number of deaths to 101,448.

There were 71 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 3,849,717 with a recovery rate of 96.8%. South Africa currently has 23,897 active cases.

25,446,806 tests in total have been conducted to date in both public and private sectors.

The total number of vaccines administered in the country so far stands at 36,406,003 as of 9 June.

Provincial breakdown

The majority of the new Covid-19 cases came from Gauteng (708), followed by Western Cape (424) and KwaZulu-Natal (240).

Eastern Cape (124) then follows, while Free State and North West recorded 122 and 109 new cases respectively.

Mpumalanga recorded 97 cases followed by Northern Cape (81) and Limpopo (71), which recorded the lowest cases of the day.