McKenzie accused of ducking Parly as Gauteng speaker faces R5.9m trip heat

Sport minister ducks questions on R31 million World Cup spree while Mosupyoe under fire for Venezuela delegation spending.

Even as Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie ducked questions about his R31 million spree at the Fifa World Cup, by “absconding” during a parliamentary hearing, Gauteng legislature speaker Morakane Mosupyoe was under fire after revelations that she spent R5.9 million on a trip to Venezuela last November.

Department officials presented information previously provided to parliament, with McKenzie and officials saying a detailed expenditure report was yet to be finalised.

McKenzie ducks questions while Mosupyoe under fire for Venezuela spending

In the National Assembly, sport, arts and culture portfolio committee member for the DA Leah Potgieter accused the minister of leaving early and said the party would invoke parliamentary processes to force McKenzie to return to face the committee.

“[We] see this as blatant absconding of his legal duty to account to parliament. It is an act of defiance and shows that he has something to hide.

“Running from parliament is unforgivable. He can run, but he cannot hide from this. South Africa demands answers,” Potgieter said on Tuesday evening.

McKenzie’s office was contacted by The Citizen yesterday morning for comment on his alleged abrupt departure, but none had been forthcoming by the time of going to press.

DA provincial chief and official opposition leader in the Gauteng legislature Solly Msimanga alleged that Mosupyoe’s trip, which began on 27 November, was not formally reported to the legislature, raising suspicions of a deliberate cover-up of unauthorised spending.

Msimanga alleges trip not formally reported

Mosupyoe led a 13 member delegation, including four members of the provincial legislature and seven staff members. Each received R125 000 in allowances for being abroad on “legislative business”.

The speaker justified the trip as an effort to “deepen diplomatic relations between Venezuela and South Africa”, noting that South Africa was a guest of honour at the International Tourism Fair Venezuela, where Brand South Africa had an exhibition.

But Msimanga questioned the necessity of the delegation’s presence, pointing out that Brand South Africa already represented the country.

He also alleged that most of the expenditure was likely incurred after the trip was extended to 12 days, including a visit to the US, which purpose remains unexplained.

Msimanga described the trip as a “disgraceful waste” of public funds, suggesting it may have been linked to ANC party work given its historical ties to Cuba and Venezuela during the anti-apartheid struggle.

‘Disgraceful waste’

Msimanga asked why Mosupyoe needed to be accompanied by 12 others, particularly when NGOs in Gauteng were struggling to secure government funding for essential services.

“The money could have been better spent on social infrastructure and services for the people,” he said.

DA chief whip Mike Moriarty expressed dismay that even Bishop Dalton Adams of the African Christian Democratic Party, serving as chair of chairs in the legislature, was part of the delegation.

Moriarty said foreign study tours are occasionally undertaken by the legislature, but such privileges are not typically extended to committee chairs, whose role is limited to presiding over meetings.

Approached for comment yesterday, the speaker’s spokesperson, Dipolelo Ramokgopa, said he was in a meeting which would finish late in the evening and therefore was unable to comment.

R7.8m on 14 officials and R10m on fan engagement

In parliament, McKenzie confirmed at least R30.9 million had been spent on the trip.

This included R7.8 million on travel for 14 department officials, R6.7 million on one legend’s match, R3.6 million on hospitality suites, R3 million on 294 match tickets and R10 million on “activities linked to fan engagement”.

However, the amount has not been finalised, with a full report yet to be compiled.

On Monday, McKenzie lashed out at the criticism directed at him, redirecting attention to individual sports federations.