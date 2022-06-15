Covid update: 1,903 new cases recorded in SA

Citizen Reporter

South Africa recorded 1,903 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

This brings the cumulative number of detected cases in the country to 3,981,739.

The NICD said the increase in cases represents an 8.5% positivity rate.

It also reported 26 Covid-related deaths, 10 of which occurred in the past 24–48 hours.

The total number of deaths in the South Africa now stands at 101,576.

Provincial breakdown

Most of the new cases recorded on Wednesday are from Gauteng (31%), followed by the Western Cape (21%).

KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape accounted for 10%; while the Free State and North West each accounted for 6%. Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; Northern Cape accounted for 4%; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of Wednesday’s cases.

The NICD also said there was an increase of 44 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

A total of 25,537,597 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors to date.

