Creecy dissolves RAF board amid governance and operational failures

The transport ministry said the board had undermined the RAF's ability to execute its mandate.

Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy has dissolved the board of the embattled Road Accident Fund (RAF).

The ministry said on Tuesday said the moves follows persistent governance and operational challenges that have beset the RAF and significantly undermined its ability to discharge its statutory mandate.

Suspension

At the weekend, suspended officials at the RAF, CEO Collins Letsoalo and the chief investment officer Sefotle Modiba briefed the media, claiming their suspensions are linked to efforts to improve the funds operations.

Letsoalo was suspended last month for insubordination for his alleged failure to attend a Scopa meeting.

Modiba was placed on precautionary suspension because of concerns regarding his previous employment at the City of Johannesburg and other matters that are currently under investigation.

RAF board dissolved

Creecy’s spokesperson Collen Msibi said this has resulted in a loss of confidence in the board’s ability to run the RAF effectively.

Msibi said the protracted and costly litigation pursued by the RAF on the application of accounting standards has resulted in further strain on the entity’s financial resources and capacity.

“The inconsistent and, at times, reckless handling of the suspension of the Chief Executive Officer, that attracted a legal challenge and institutional uncertainty. The frequent incurrence of default judgments against the RAF exacerbating its contingent liabilities and weakening its financial sustainability

“The failure by the Board to fill at least two critical executive positions, which are critical to the mandate of the Fund, namely, Chief Claims Officer and Head of Legal. This has resulted in the loss of confidence in the board’s ability to run the entity effectively,” Msibi said.

RAF commitment

Msibi said Creecy has reiterated the department’s commitment to continue to pursue all necessary measures to restore institutional stability and enhance the RAF’s capacity to fulfil its statutory obligations to road accident victims.

He added that Creecy further emphasized the department’s intent to finalize the Road Accident Benefit Scheme Bill, which will introduce a no-fault system to make it easier for road accident victims to access the benefits without costly legal bills.

