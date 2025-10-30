Madlanga commission: Crime Intelligence official allegedly demanded R2.5m from Cat Matlala

The police official reportedly stayed at Matlala’s penthouse.

A senior official from Crime Intelligence allegedly requested R2.5 million from suspected cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, according to testimony from Witness C.

The witness, a police officer, resumed his remote testimony on Thursday before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The commission, holding public hearings at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, is probing claims of political meddling, corruption, and criminal activity within the justice system.

Evidence so far has revealed that Matlala, who was awarded a R360 million contract with the South African Police Service (Saps), maintained close relationships with senior law enforcement figures to avoid prosecution.

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and Crime Intelligence official ties

On Thursday, Witness C, whose identity remains confidential for security purposes, spoke about an alleged link between Crime Intelligence counter-intelligence head Feroz Khan and Matlala.

The witness stated that when Matlala was arrested on 14 May 2025 in connection with an attempted murder, the businessman disclosed his close ties to Khan.

“He didn’t indicate the nature of the relationship or the closeness of them,” the witness said.

Matlala allegedly revealed to Witness C, in a recorded “informal talk” with police, that Khan had pressured him for R2.5 million.

However, Matlala, dissatisfied with the demand, ultimately paid Khan only R500 000, according to the witness.

“He didn’t like it at all. He didn’t specify as to why the demand of R2.5 million,” the witness said.

Witness C told the Madlanga commission he was unsure of the purpose of the payment, speculating that it may have been either owed to Khan personally or intended to cover the Crime Intelligence official’s legal fees for an internal disciplinary process.

Khan was cleared of wrongdoing in March.

The Crime Intelligence official had been charged for his involvement in a R700 million cocaine bust in 2021 in Aeroton, Johannesburg, where several police officers were subsequently arrested.

The witness also stated that Khan frequently visited Matlala’s Menlyn Maine penthouse in Pretoria.

He added that he did not possess any WhatsApp messages between Khan and Matlala.

Witness C further testified that Matlala had informed him he paid R80 000 in cash to Richard Shibiri, head of Saps’ organised crime unit, to celebrate Shibiri’s promotion.

Shibiri allegedly declined an electronic transfer and subsequently returned the money to Matlala’s account.

“He indicated that General Shibiri wasn’t happy with an EFT.”

According to Commissioner Sandile Khumalo, Witness X submitted evidence of these transactions to the commission.

“I just wanted to place that on record,” Khumalo remarked.

Witness C career challenges

Witness C said his involvement in the murder investigation of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart has placed his life in danger.

“I am a career policeman. I have never worked for any other organisation other than Saps.

“We have never worked in any capacity outside law enforcement. I view my work as a member of Saps as a calling and not just employment.

“I wear my badge with pride and view my work as an invaluable contribution to the community,” he said.

“In my years at Saps, I have encountered my fair share of challenges.

“This includes long hours, suppressed pay, lack of recognition for sacrifices made and the pain that comes from meeting the victims of crime – and bearing the responsibility to seek justice for them.

“However, this case has taken more from me than I ever could have imagined,” the witness continued.

The police officer explained that he now lives under protection and cannot move freely, which negatively affected his job.

“It is difficult to meet with informants or to make new connections.”

Isolated from family

On a personal level, Witness C revealed that he is unable to visit a gym or restaurant without fearing for his safety.

“I have a family that I am deeply committed to, but cannot take them to a shopping mall or arrange that we go out on holiday.”

He added that he has been “alienated” and has not seen his wife and children for a prolonged period.

Witness C also described the difficulties faced by himself and his colleagues, entry-level police officers living in safe houses, when confronting corruption and the political interference within Saps.

“It is difficult for us to execute our duties when the corrupt individuals we have encountered are senior-ranking members in the Saps.

“It is impossible to fight well-resourced, organised and ruthless criminals when your own superiors are co-opted and complicit in criminality.”

