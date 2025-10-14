Madlanga commission: Matlala funded crime analyst’s PhD, had ally close to Mchunu

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday heard about the relationship between Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala and several high-profile associates.

Witness testimony at the Madlanga commission is scrutinising each node of the extensive network of Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

The commission heard on Tuesday how Matlala was friendly with law enforcement officials, a crime analyst used by media organisations and ANC politicians.

Tuesday’s witness did not appear in person; instead, they were labelled “Witness X” as the commission attempted to protect the safety of those providing evidence.

The commission had sought to have the witness’s statement provided behind closed doors, but applications by News24 and Daily Maverick led to a compromise.

Witness X began relaying their statement via an intermediary, but was soon halted as a technical glitch was deemed a possible security threat.

After a long adjournment, evidence leader Advocate Adila Hassim read Witness X’s evidence statement and went through the corresponding WhatsApp messages.

Regular petrol emojis

Shorter parts of Witness X’s statement corroborated earlier links between Matlala and Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department chief Julius Mkhwanazi, as well as forensic expert and crime analyst Calvin Rafadi.

Messages were shown relating to Mkhwanazi registering Matlala’s vehicle for blue light status, as well as multiple others showing the relationship between Rafadi and “Cat”.

Rafadi would regularly share clippings and links to his media appearances, and once boasted about a televised interview where “I spoke well of our friend”.

On another occasion, Rafadi told Matlala, “I’m with someone who is close to our news…”

As per the messages, Rafadi would ask Matlala for regular financial contributions, including R20 000 toward Rafadi’s plans to obtain a PhD, which Matlala agreed to pay.

Additionally, the crime analyst would regularly send Matlala emojis of petrol pumps requesting fuel, asking Matlala to use his spare vehicles or have Matlala pay for his e-hailing rides.

‘Good Morning, Minister’

The commission heard that through Suleiman Carrim — identified by Hassim as a businessman and ANC member from the North West — Matlala had someone close to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

When news broke of Matlala losing out on the R360 million contract with police for health risk management in March, Matlala said he was shocked Mchunu was the one to pull the plug.

Carrim stated that he didn’t think the minister was responsible, suggesting that “I think we should go see him together”.

“You’ll let me know whenever he is ready,” replied Matlala.

In complaining several months later, Matlala pressured Carrim into mediating, leading to the following message.

“Good Morning Minister, I just received a call from our guy who’s a service provider for our Health Risk Management project, he’s got very serious concerns, apparently you gave directive to scrutinise his contract and while they at it they must stall as much as they can to release purchase orders until you guys come up with something that can warrant the termination of service,” the message read.

Follow-up messages from Carrim state “sent him this” and “then he called”.

These messages were sent on 6 May, eight days before Matlala’s arrest.

Access to police accounting

Messages from earlier in the year show Matlala and Carrim coordinating payments made by the police’s accounting team.

On 7 January, Matlala sent a message to Carrim to remind him that “now is the time to start invoicing”, with Matlala suggesting a meeting before the invoices went out.

In late January, Matlala would ask Carrim when he could expect payment, with Carrim responding that payment had been made.

In early February, Matlala sends to Carrim “a screenshot of an internal South African Police Service finance software screen” reflecting invoices listed by a supplier.

Matlala’s Medicare24 Tshwane is the supplier visible in the screenshot, with payments made to the company totalling R2.5 million.

Matlala asks Carrim to send him bank details, which he duly obliges.

‘Take them on brother’

The commission was shown messages where Matlala shares messages of support with KwaZulu-Natal head of Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Major General Lesetja Senona, up until the day of his arrest.

Senona had sent the letter regarding the disbandment of the political killings task team (PKTT) to Matlala on 2 January, and the pair would schedule regular meetings.

Messages were shown of Matlala assisting Senona’s son with the purchase of a property in Centurion, with the pair agreeing to meet regarding the outcome of an earlier business deal.

“I will be in Pretoria next week. I request if things are favourable let’s finalise the contract for those guys who assisted us,” Senona’s message to Matlala read.

The day before Matlala’s arrest, the pair exchanged messages where Matlala shared his intention to report the relationship between Mchunu and Brown Mogotsi.

Senona replied with, “Take them on brother”.

Matlala then sent Senona the same demand letter he sent to Mogotsi the morning he was arrested.

Senona replied to Matlala at 8.50am on 14 May with a contact detail labelled ‘Cele’, which was the last correspondence between the pair.

The commissioners clarified via the evidence leader that Witness X’s statement does not make any assumption about the exact identity of the ‘Cele’ mentioned on the contact card.

The commission will not sit on Wednesday but will return at 9.30am on Thursday.

NOW READ: Madlanga commission: ‘Cat’ Matlala threatened to sing hours before his arrest