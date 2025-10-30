‘He loves money a lot’ – Inside Matlala’s relationship with Shadrack Sibiya

Matlala allegedly told police that his relationship with Sibiya was purely financial, with the police boss always benefiting.

The Madlanga commission has heard about the relationship between Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya and tenderpreneur Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

The relationship was detailed by Witness C, as related to him by Matlala on the day he was arrested.

According to the witness, Matlala said he used to provide security services to the late Pretoria taxi boss Jothan ‘Mswazi’ Msibi’s farm.

Sibiya was a regular person at the farm. The tenderpreneur also met Msibi’s associates at the farm, who were known as the ‘Big 5’. They also called each other ‘brothers’.

“The Big 5 are the people who are in control of the activities that are happening in the government, the Saps, actually, each and every government department that they have full control and oversight of. It’s a criminal world that wields more control over the government, as we understand it,” explained Witness C.

Matlala and Sibiya’s relationship

After Msibi’s death, Sibiya allegedly approached Matlala and said, “Now, since the old man has passed away, please take care of me and I will take care of you in return.”

The tenderpreneur allegedly started making payments of around R500 000 to Sibiya.

He told the police that Sibiya did not accept electronic transfers and preferred cash, so there would be no proof of payment.

Witness C said Sibiya helped Matlala in securing the R360 million police health services tender, adding that he also helped Matlala get access to the police medical facility at Pretoria College.

“Matlala said Sibiya is a criminal himself. At that time, he said his relationship with Sibiya was about money, and Sibiya was always on the receiving end,” said Witness C.

Matlala would allegedly go to his house and drop off the money. There was another townhouse at a gated community in Sandton, where he would go, allegedly as directed by Sibiya, to drop off the money.

After receiving payment from the Saps tender, a portion would go to Sibiya, up to R1 million, Matlala told police.

Another method Matlala would give money to Sibiya was through a national organised crime police officer, Sergeant FE Nkosi, via his Absa account.

Matlala told the police that Nkosi tipped him off about the 6 December 2024 operation.

‘He loves money’

Nkosi allegedly facilitated the transfers of money to the police boss. He was reportedly also in possession of Matlala’s bank card.

The tenderpreneur told police that when Sibiya’s son got married, he gave him R300 000 towards the celebration.

He told police, “Sibiya loves money a lot”.

When Sibiya facilitated the use of the medical facility for Matlala, he allegedly instructed him to leave money for him in the dustbin.

In January 2025, Matlala indicated that Sibiya told him he was buying a plot in Midrand to be registered in his wife’s name.

The plan was to start a bed-and-breakfast.

Matlala allegedly gave the police boss R2 million for purchasing the plot. The tenderpreneur allegedly gave it to Sibiya by dropping it off at the house in Sandton.