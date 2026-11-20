McCarthy came under fire for his comments after the defeat to Bafana Bafana at Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday.

Kenya head coach Benni McCarthy released a statement addressing overdue payments, logistical issues with the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), and his post-match remarks following Kenya’s 2-1 AFCON qualifying loss to South Africa.

McCarthy came under fire for his comments after the defeat to Bafana Bafana at Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday, and the Harambee Stars coach has admitted his comments did not come across as he intended.

In a lengthy statement, McCarthy criticised the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) over alleged payment delays and logistical issues during AFCON qualifiers.

The former Bafana Bafana striker also addressed allegations of racism involving his goalkeeper coach, Moneeb Josephs.



The full Benni McCarthy statement:



To the Harambee Stars supporters and the Kenyan public:

Thank you, sincerely and from the bottom of my heart, for your amazing support. To everyone who came to Nyayo Stadium and everyone who followed from home, thank you for standing behind the players. It was a game where emotions ran high, and you deserved a better response from me after the final whistle, where some of the points that I was trying to make came across not exactly as I intended.

Coaching Harambee Stars is a great honour and privilege. But it is not an easy job, and I owe our supporters honesty about why.

Over two games, home and away, our players competed very well against a South African side ranked 67 places above us in the FIFA rankings, a side that reached the last 32 of the World Cup only a few months ago.

Some individual errors led to us conceding unfortunate goals, and it is my responsibility to work on those with the players. But I was proud of the desire they showed to try win and the way they kept fighting to the final whistle in both matches. I trust that you too shared this feeling of pride in our boys.

They did that under conditions that would test any squad. I am not making excuses. I believe even the best coaches in the world would struggle to prepare a team properly under the circumstances my technical staff, our players and I have been working under, and this camp is just one more example.

As has been widely reported, the players were owed money by the Football Kenya Federation, and the situation came close to a strike before they were paid. My technical staff and I have also gone several months without being paid what we are owed, or by the dates we were due to be paid.

We could not travel together as a squad from Johannesburg to Nairobi after the first leg. Our accommodation was, in my opinion, below the standard the players should reasonably expect, and the meals did not always meet the required nutritional standards. And during this camp, on one occasion we had no working bus to bring us back to our hotel from training.

I raise these issues because part of my job is to speak up for the players. I want them to thrive, not just survive. When a player is called up for Kenya, he should know he will eat correctly, rest properly, travel with his teammates and receive what he is owed. That’s not a big ask.

I am extremely proud to coach Kenya, and I want every player to feel that same pride when the call comes. I am ready to work with the federation to put these matters right and give this team – and our nation – the preparation it deserves for AFCON 2027.

Supporters and content creators can question my team selection, my tactics and our results. I will always listen to fair criticism and explain my decisions. But some of the reporting has been close to irresponsible, and in at least one case it has been downright untrue.

Our goalkeeping coach, Moneeb Josephs, has been accused of making a racist remark to a content creator. Moneeb denies it, and I stand by him.

Players who were on the bench have publicly disputed the account given by the content creator. Moneeb and I are both South African, and we grew up under apartheid. We know the harm racism causes, and we take any allegation like this seriously. That is exactly why it should never be reported carelessly and without foundation.



To our supporters, I ask you to keep faith in what we are building. As co-hosts, Kenya’s place at AFCON 2027 is already guaranteed. That gives my staff and me a unique opportunity: we can try different tactics and play players in different systems and also see our players respond in real competitive matches against some of the best sides in Africa.

Some results along the way will hurt, but every one of these games is preparing us for this great tournament that we are co-hosting. Judge us when the dust has settled at AFCON 2027. I believe this team will make you proud.