Daily news update: EFF national shutdown, Mashatile lays criminal complaint against ex, Gupta liquidator dies

EFF says Ramaphosa’s deployment of SANDF for national shutdown is ‘bloodthirsty’

The SANDF is on standby ahead of the national shutdown on Monday 20 March 2023.Photo: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has rejected the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) across the country, ahead of Monday’s national shutdown.

The party said “the dictator” President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed 3 474 members of the SANDF to suppress peaceful protests against his failed administration and crush shutdown calls for his resignation.

“This act demonstrates the bloodthirsty nature of the current government and the intolerance of the ruling party to dissent and opposition,” the EFF said.

Criminal complaint laid against Mashatile’s former lover after she threatened to kill him

Paul Mashatile at the 2023 State of the Nation Address (Sona) at Parliament on 9 February 2023 in Cape Town. Photo: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

A criminal complaint has been opened against a former girlfriend of Deputy President Paul Mashatile, after she allegedly threatened to kill him.

According to a Sunday Times report, the criminal complaint was opened by Keith Khoza, a representative of Mashatile.

It came after Mashatile’s former girlfriend, businesswoman Gugu Nkosi, tried to gate-crash the deputy president’s traditional wedding last weekend.

In addition to trying to access the wedding, Nkosi recorded a conversation she had with another of Mashatile’s former girlfriends, saying she wanted him dead.

Gupta, Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray succumbs to injuries after apparent hit

Murray and his 25-year-old son Thomas were shot in an apparent assassination attempt. Photo: Twitter/@MightiJamie

A well-known African Global Holdings (formerly Bosasa) and Gupta company liquidator has died from his injuries after he was shot on the busy N1 North highway in Midrand, north of Johannesburg.

It is understood, 50-year-old Cloete Murray and his 28-year-old son Thomas were shot in an apparent assassination attempt at the Engen Big Bird 1 Stop, North at the New Road off-ramp on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello confirmed to The Citizen that Cloete had succumbed to his injuries after being in a critical condition in hospital.

Manhunt launched after three killed, another wounded during funeral

Picture: iStock

Police have launched a manhunt to catch the suspects behind a shooting in Gqeberha that left three men dead and another wounded.

The shooting took place in Arcadia at around 1pm on Saturday afternoon.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the shooting took place shortly after a funeral was held at the house.

Man drowns during baptism ritual in Limpopo

Police officers were alerted to the drowning by other congregants. Photo: Saps

The police in Giyani have opened an inquest after a 27-year-old congregant drowned in a river during a baptism ritual in Limpopo.

It is understood the man slipped into the water and drowned soon after baptism in Groot Letaba River in Nwamarhanga village early on Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said officers were alerted to the incidents by other congregants.

“According to the information, the church congregants led by their priest, had been performing religious rituals and after they concluded with the session, one of the congregants went back to the river to collect water. The 27-year-old man, identified as Ronald Rikhotso, reportedly slipped and drowned.”

‘My mind is more clear’: Confident captain Bavuma back to his best

Temba Bavuma has scored centuries in the SA team’s last two ODI matches. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Having turned his form around this year, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma says he is gaining confidence with every big knock he produces out in the middle.

Though he had been under pressure to score runs after struggling to find top form, Bavuma bounced back with a century in the SA team’s 2-1 ODI series victory over England last month, and he went on to rack up another ton in the third and final Test against West Indies earlier this month.

And he delivered one of the best performances of his career on Saturday, smashing 144 runs in the second ODI against West Indies in East London.