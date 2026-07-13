Cyclist injured after taxi crash in Pretoria East

The patient was found in significant pain and sustained suspected fractures to the jaw and shoulder.

Advanced patient care was given to a cyclist after a crash in Pretoria over the weekend.

Following preliminary investigations, it was established that the cyclist lost control of their bicycle, resulting in a head-on collision with a taxi while travelling in Pretoria East.

The incident reportedly occurred around 5pm on Saturday.

Treatment

The patient was found in significant pain and sustained suspected fractures to the jaw and shoulder.

Medical personnel from the Boschkop CPF arrived first and ensured that the patient remained still and warm while awaiting additional medical resources.

An Emergency Care Practitioner from the Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services (PVES) arrived shortly thereafter and conducted advanced patient care.

Reports noted that the patient received intravenous Perfalgan and morphine to manage the pain while continuously being monitored on the scene.

Measures were also taken to prevent hypothermia by keeping the patient warm with multiple blankets and additional environmental protection until transportation to the hospital was available.

The patient was then transported to a medical facility for further assessment, once an ambulance arrived.

Serious injuries

Meanwhile, in a separate incident that occurred in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) serious injuries were reported after a vehicle launched off of a bridge and crashed into a river.

The incident occurred in the Buffelsdraai area, Verulam, during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Members from the KZN VIP Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the scene after multiple reports from motorists passing by, requesting urgent assistance.

Two trapped

According to reports from Arrive Alive, it is believed that the vehicle had been rear-ended by another vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway, plunge off the bridge, and come to a standstill down an embankment in the river below.

Two occupants were trapped inside the wreckage.

Once the fire department arrived on the scene, the trapped occupants were released and carried up the embankment to await an ambulance on the road level.

Advanced Life Support medics ensured that seriously injured patients were stabilised on the scene before they were transported to the nearest medical facility to receive treatment.