Hiking safety: How to stay safe on the trail

A group of students on a hike declined assistance after one of their members was injured.

A group of students called the Western Cape Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) teams for assistance during their hike on Table Mountain this weekend after a member of their hiking party suffered an injury.

The group started its hike earlier on Friday morning from Kloof Nek, ascending diagonally before crossing the mountain headed towards Platteklip Gorge, when a young woman in the group injured her ankle between Echo Valley and the top of Platteklip Gorge.

Ankle injury

WSAR task teams responded to the emergency call shortly after 4pm as the woman was unable to continue the hike safely.

Rescue teams were deployed, passing through the Constantia Nek jeep track to reach the group, as the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway was closed for an annual maintenance period.

While rescuers were making their way, the group said that they had decided to carry the hiker themselves and descended via Platteklip Gorge.

Assistance declined

The group then declined any further assistance, and the rescue operation response was turned down.

Just before 11pm, WSAR was alerted to a hiking party in distress while descending Platteklip Gorge, where it was quickly established that it was the same group that had earlier requested assistance.

Rescue teams were immediately redeployed with warm clothing, food and water for the exhausted hikers.

Group carries injured down

A Western Cape Government Health and Wellness EMS paramedic assessed and treated the injured hiker before rescuers slowly assisted her down the remainder of the trail to a waiting ambulance, and she was transported to hospital for further treatment.

The rescue operation was concluded at 1:20am on Saturday.

Although the incident concluded without further injury, the group’s decision to continue descending down the mountain without rescue assistance delayed medical assessment and treatment for the injured hiker.

Safety precautions

WSAR members said this incident highlights the importance of allowing rescue teams to intervene as early as possible.

They reminded outdoor enthusiasts to call for help as soon as it becomes clear that their group may not be able to complete the hike safely, noting that early notification allows rescuers to plan the safest and most efficient response before conditions worsen.

WSAR said accepting assistance early can often prevent a manageable incident from becoming a prolonged rescue.

Importance of early intervention

Early intervention provides the greatest number of safe and effective options for both hikers and rescuers.

It also enables injured hikers to receive timely medical assistance and treatment while reducing the likelihood that fatigue, darkness and difficult terrain will increase the risks for everyone involved.

Hikers are also instructed to stay where they are after requesting assistance unless the situation immediately becomes unsafe or rescue teams advise otherwise.

WSAR warned that changing plans without informing rescuers can delay medical care, duplicate rescue efforts and place rescuers at unnecessary risk.