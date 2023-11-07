Cyclist stabbed, robbed of his bicycle and left for dead in Centurion

One of the cyclists in the group, speaking anonymously, said after this weekend’s incident he was considering giving up cycling.

A cyclist, who was stabbed in the back, robbed of his bicycle and left for dead, is expected to be discharged from hospital this week after the attack over the weekend.

Freddy Strydom was among a group of 12 cyclists on Saturday morning when he was attacked by two men and robbed of his bicycle between the R21 and M18 roads in Centurion while with his local cycle club.

Doctors said Strydom was lucky to be alive as the blade missed his aorta, the main artery leaving the heart, by a mere two millimetres.

One of the cyclists in the group, speaking anonymously, said after this weekend’s incident he was considering giving up cycling and selling all his cycling gear because it was simply too dangerous. He said club members cycled together in groups of more than at least eight due to safety concerns.

The cyclist said the group of 12 left at 6am from Midstream in Centurion for a 50km cycle.

“When we passed the cement factory and paddled up the hill, Strydom ended up at the back where he was later attacked,” the cyclist said.

“Two men came out of nowhere and ran towards him as he was paddling up the hill. They stabbed him in the back and as soon as he fell, they took his bike,” he said. The other cyclists heard the commotion and threw rocks at the suspects who fled into a field.

“It’s alarming, they don’t just push you off the bicycle to rob you. They run after you with the intent to kill you for a bicycle,” he said.

The cyclist said this wasn’t an isolated incident and added that there had been another attack not far from where Strydom was stabbed two weeks earlier.

“We heard two cyclists were also mugged and their bicycles stolen in Irene on Sunday,” he said.

“From now on, I will go and cycle with a trainer at home or somewhere safe and only participate in races where there is proper security.

“But I can’t cycle socially any more, it’s just not worth it,” he said.

The victim’s wife, Ronel Strydom, said he was recovering well and she hoped to have him back at home by the end of the week.

“He is being transferred from the intensive care unit to a general ward, so he is doing better. The doctor said he was lucky,” she said.

Strydom said he did not intend to get on a bicycle “ever again” and asked for privacy to recover from the attack. He would only be able to open a case once he was discharged from the hospital.

Cycling South Africa spokesperson Cherise Willeit wished Strydom a full and speedy recovery. Willeit said Cycling SA was actively engaged in discussions with the department of transport to enhance overall road safety for cyclists.

Police had not commented on the matter at the time of going to print.

