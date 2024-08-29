LIVESTREAM: Ramaphosa on the hot seat in parliament

President Cyril Ramaphosa is taking the nation into his confidence on the government’s work during his first question-and-answer session of the seventh parliament.

Ramaphosa is expected to share plans on how the government will develop the Sovereign Wealth Fund and ensure that its development benefits the majority of South Africans.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has asked the president if the government has launched any investigation into the extent to which private sector investments into the crumbling ports, railways and other infrastructure can drive the economic growth of the country.

“If not, what is the position in this regard; if so, what are the relevant details of the (a) findings of such studies or investigations and (b) steps that the government is taking to facilitate and encourage private sector investments?”

Questions for Ramaphosa

The MK party has asked Ramaphosa to justify South Africa’s foreign policy, which it says often seems to be more aligned with western interests than with the needs of the African continent.

“What steps has he taken to ensure that the republic remains a leader in promoting African unity and self-determination?”

Following a report of the Competition Commission which revealed that less than 1% in fresh produce sales come from smallholder or previously disadvantaged farmers, the ANC’s Dina Pule has asked Ramaphosa about the integrated policy measures to address the issue.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has asked the president on the progress made since the ruling party promised houses to Alexandra residents in 2018.

Earlier this month, Ramaphosa was in Angola to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

According to the Presidency, while there, Ramaphosa also shared perspectives on recent developments in South Africa’s political landscape that led to the formation of a government of national unity and reflected the developments in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) would like to know if Ramaphosa also intends to initiate discussions on combating illicit trade and illegal substances that may be in transit between the two countries, in order to protect the assets of Africa, such as its minerals and wildlife.

“If not, what is the position in this regard; if so, what are the relevant details?”

