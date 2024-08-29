Could local authorities improve SA’s railways? Experts weigh in

Local control of railways could align South Africa with global practices, yet concerns about local capacity and governance remain, experts caution.

Devolving the operation of railways to local authorities is a good idea that will bring South Africa in line with international practice, where major cities control local railways, experts say.

Zenoyise John, a political commentator and communications practitioner, said placing the railways control in the hands of municipalities could be done with the hope that local authorities may be more capable of addressing the specific needs of their communities, having a better understanding of the local terrain, traffic patterns and commuter needs.

“This decentralisation of responsibilities could potentially lead to improved maintenance and overall management of the railway system.

Cautioned about authoritie’s capacity to handle railways task

“However, she cautioned about the local authorities’ capacity in handling the task and suggested that there might be a need to hold them accountable to deliver on the expectations.

“There needs to be a comprehensive assessment of the potential benefits and risks involved in such a move before any decision is made,” John said.

Spurred by government desire to involve private public partnership in infrastructure building, a leading nongovernmental organisation, Dear South Africa (DearSA) recently initiated debate and a poll on who should manage urban railway services.

This is part of the organisation’s regular effort to encourage public participation to state policy making processes, including contributing to legislative amendments and proposals through submissions.

Since the dawn of democracy, many metro passenger and, in some cases, goods trains had been decommissioned and coaches and train heads left to rot at various stations and change points in Gauteng and other parts of the country.

Infrastructure looted for scrap metal

In most cases, infrastructure such as rail lines, overhead and underground cables and train station infrastructure, were looted for scrap metal and building of shacks at informal settlements.

Political analyst Sandile Swana said metro rail systems in most major cities in the world were a municipal function, along with its policing, while the long-distance trains were a national function and often under public/private partnerships.

“Looking around the world, all train infrastructure, assets and passengers are protected by dedicated railway police in Western and eastern countries, even in communist and in capitalist countries.

“But our municipalities and all of the state are temporarily incapacitated by ANC corruption through security and operations tenders.

“Otherwise, there is enough skill in South Africa and in all cities to run all aspects of railways,” Swana said.

Remove corrupt and incompetent officials, councillors

The expert said transport studies were a major teaching area at the University of Johannesburg, followed by Unisa and the University of Pretoria, among others.

“There is always an urgent need to remove all corrupt and incompetent municipal officials and councillors so that capable people can run a successful Metro Rail.

“As you can see, in Gauteng in general and Joburg in particular, there is much uncertainty about state capabilities across the board, at times with confirmed incompetence and widespread corruption,” Swana said.

Devolving responsibility to local govt as solution

However, John said while devolving the responsibility of railway infrastructure to local government may seem like a solution, there were valid concerns that needed to be carefully considered.

“One major concern is whether local authorities would have the capacity and resources to effectively manage such a critical infrastructure.

“Railway systems are complex and require substantial expertise, funding and oversight to function safely and efficiently.

“There is also the issue of accountability.

“With the transfer of responsibility to local authorities, it becomes crucial to ensure that there are robust mechanisms in place to hold them accountable for the upkeep and improvement of the railway infrastructure.

“Transparency and oversight would be paramount to prevent any potential mismanagement or neglect,” John said.

