DA defends Renaldo Gouws’ appointment as deputy spokesperson in Parliament

Gouws 'is still a member of Parliament subject to the party's disciplinary hearing and has to fulfil his duties', says the DA.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in parliament says Renaldo Gouws will continue to serve fully as a Member of Parliament (MP) until disciplinary processes against him are concluded.

Gouws has been suspended from the DA party activities while disciplinary processes against him are underway.

He brought shame to the party when a video of him insulting black people and expressing racist sentiments went viral on social media. The video is believed to be old but authentic.

On Monday, the DA released a list of new appointments in parliament and Gouws was appointed deputy spokesperson on matters to do with the office of the Auditor General (AG).

DA MP Renaldo Gouws: Division between party and state

DA chief whip in parliament George Michalakis told The Citizen that Gouws has a responsibility to fulfil his role as an MP.

“He is still a member of Parliament subject to the disciplinary hearing and has to fulfil his duties in that case,” Michalakis said.

Michalakis said it was important to divide Gouws’ role as an MP and his role as a DA member.

“The party has the power to suspend members from party political duties, which we have done in Renaldo’s case and this is still in place,” he said.

Suspended yet active in Parliament

According to Michalakis, there were past cases which have served as precedents where members could be active in Parliament but suspended from the party activities.

“This is in line with all cases in the past where members have been suspended from party political duties,” he said.

Michalakis said Gouws was still suspended.

“Renaldo continues to be suspended from party political duties and will not fulfil his designated role of deputy spokesperson subject to the outcome of the disciplinary,” he said.

Disciplinary process

In the past, the DA has been criticised for failing to deal with racism within the party and claiming not to see colour despite the injustices that have befallen previously disadvantaged communities.

But Michalakis said the party respected the rule of law and would allow the disciplinary process to proceed before taking any steps against Gouws.

“We are a party that believes in the rule of law, and once there is an outcome in the hearing, we will be able to either remove him or allow him to fulfil his party duties, depending on the outcome,” he said.