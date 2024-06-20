DA only dealing with Renaldo Gouws because it is uncomfortable for the ANC – Maimane

Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane says the DA should check the social media history of their members

Build One SA (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane believes the DA has only suspended controversial MP Renaldo Gouws because of pressure from the ANC.

A video of Gouws insulting black South Africans and using racist language has been widely circulating on social media since members of parliament were sworn in. The public questioned how Gouws made it to the list of MPs.

Maimane said there is enough evidence to prove there are several DA members who have made similar utterances in public but were still serving members of the party.

ALSO READ: ‘I had to talk about why I left the DA’ – Maimane on why he wrote a book

“The DA is only dealing with this because it is uncomfortable for the ANC to be confronted with the situation that it is confronted with. I can troll through the social media accounts of people in the DA and you can discover many things. You will discover their views,” he said.

The former DA leader said the party knows about the distasteful views of some of its members but failed to act on them in the past.

ALSO READ: ‘We can’t have thugs, racists or an angry dictator running this country’ − Maimane

“This is only being done because the ANC realises it would have to explain to its electorate why it is associated with this man”.

Maimane has previously criticised the DA’s stance on race. He has since written a book titled Dare to Believe, in which he explains his reasons for leaving the DA.

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi responded to Maimane’s comments, saying “the party acted swiftly” in suspending Gouws.

Not in line with DA values

In a statement announcing his suspension on Thursday, the DA described Gouws’ behaviour as not reflecting the party’s values.

DA federal chairperson Helen Zille said the language used by Gouws against black people was unacceptable.

Disciplinary measures have already been set in motion.