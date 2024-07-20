WATCH: Gayton McKenzie refer to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi as ‘ice boy’ in Parliament

It all started when McKenzie hit back at uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party chief whip John Hlophe over Roman-Dutch law remarks.

A war of words erupted between Sport, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in Parliament.

The tongue lashings happened during the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address at the opening of Parliament on Thursday.

It all started when McKenzie hit back at uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party chief whip John Hlophe over Roman-Dutch law remarks.

Watch Gayton McKenzie refer to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi as “ice boy”

Never mess with Gayton McKenzie, as Ndlozi just learned now.🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6KU4ErLSmP July 19, 2024

During the debate, McKenzie said he would be helping criminals sentenced by the impeached Western Cape High Court judge to appeal their sentences. But the EFF lashed back, saying he was uninformed about Hlophe’s views on decolonising the law.

‘Stop with the education talk, Ndlozi – You’re just an ice boy’

McKenzie then got Ndlozi’s back up when he claimed the country had a sovereign wealth fund.

“A government minister cannot deliberately mislead the house. There is no sovereign wealth fund in this country. You must withdraw, there is no such a thing. At this stage where you are, is not those talks by the streets you are having. You must speak facts on behalf of the government… Take us seriously,” Ndlozi said.

However, McKenzie did not take the swipe lying down and hit back at Ndlozi.

“You always talk about education, honourable Ndlozi. Your peers are delivering papers while you are ice boy here being sent around, you must not come to me. Don’t tell me about education.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Gayton McKenzie hits back at MK party’s John Hlophe

‘Friends to jail’

Earlier McKenzie shot back at Hlophe telling the MK party leader that he used to preside in court using the same Roman Dutch Law to adjudicate matters.

“I want to say to honourable judge Hlophe. I’m sitting there, and I’m shocked because your honourable judge have sent many of my old friends to jail with Roman Dutch law which you enjoyed.

“You discuss the blue lights while you were getting the perks of being a judge, you never saw something wrong with Roman Dutch law. Today, when you’re no longer there, now you are seeing something wrong with Roman Dutch Law. It cannot be,” Mckenzie said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: McKenzie defends GNU, questions whether EFF ‘can be taken seriously’