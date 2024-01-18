News

By Itumeleng Mafisa

18 Jan 2024

03:56 pm

DA separates with Cachalia over Israel-Palestine war comments

The DA and Ghaleb Cachalia have part ways after a series of disagreements.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Ghaleb Cachalia

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Ghaleb Cachalia speaks during the party’s election campaign on 21 July 2016 in Tshwane. Picture: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it had accepted the resignation of its former shadow Minister for Public Enterprises Ghaleb Cachalia after a fallout over the Israel-Palestine war.

According to DA the party had accepted Cachalia’s resignation as an MP and as its member.

ALSO READ: DA axes Cachalia for views on Israel-Palestine conflict

Tensions over war in Middle-East

Tensions had been simmering between Cachalia and the DA leadership after he tweeted his position on the war between Israel and Palestine. The DA has always maintained its belief in a two state solution in the war.

“The DA categorically rejects the claims Cachalia has manufactured in an attempt to justify his resignation, including his mischaracterisation of the party’s position on the war in Gaza,” DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Hats off to South Africa’s stance on Israel

Malatsi said the DA remained committed to peace, to a two-state solution, and to the creation of a sovereign and unoccupied Palestine in peaceful co-existence next to a secure Israel.

“It is important to recognise that, as the most diverse party in South Africa, the DA is home to members from all walks of life with divergent views on various issues. These views are frequently aired in an atmosphere of mutual respect through the party’s various caucuses, with members respecting the outcomes and decisions resulting from these discussions,” he said.

Malatsi described Cachalia as having disrespected party processes.

“His disrespect for party processes, for his colleagues, and for the diversity of views in the DA has mounted over time, culminating in his violation of a caucus decision that the party’s shadow minister for international relations and cooperation would be the spokesperson on the war in Gaza,” he said.

Meanwhile, Malatsi said the DA remained focused on the mission to rescue South Africa as the party prepares for the national elections.

The comment at the centre of the storm

A few days ago Cachalia shared a post on X, formally Twitter, about the ongoing conflict in Palestine.

“I will not be silenced. Israel is committing Genocide. Full BLOODY stop,” he tweeted.

Israel Palestine

