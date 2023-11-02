DA axes Cachalia from shadow cabinet for views on Israel-Palestine conflict

Cachalia shared a post on X about the ongoing conflict in Palestine. “I will not be silenced. Israel is committing Genocide. Full BLOODY stop."

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Ghaleb Cachalia speaks during the party’s election campaign on 21 July 2016 in Tshwane. Picture: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has removed Ghaleb Cachalia from its Shadow Cabinet over a tweet regarding the conflict in the Middle East.

He was replaced as the spokesperson on public enterprises by Mimmy Gondwe.

This comes after Cachalia shared a post on X, formally Twitter, about the ongoing conflict in Palestine.

“I will not be silenced. Israel is committing Genocide. Full BLOODY stop.”

Axing

In response to his axing, Cachalia said he will share an update in due course.

So I’m now a backbencher. Certainly going to make life less hectic.

“I have been inundated with media requests about my axing from the shadow cabinet. I am considering my response to the leaked letter which was sent by Steenhuisen to me. I am about to board a plane. I will revert after I have considered the matter and taken advice from those I value,” he said.

I have been inundated with media requests about my axing from the shadow cabinet.I am considering my response to the leaked letter which was sent by Steenhuisen to me. I am about to board a plane.I will revert after I have considered the matter and taken advice from those I value — ghaleb cachalia. MP (@GhalebCachalia) November 2, 2023

“Please direct all DPE enquiries to Mimmy Gondwe, MP. She is now the DA shadow minister for public enterprises and is well qualified to deal with a complex shadow ministry.”

So I’m now a backbencher.

Certainly going to make life less hectic. pic.twitter.com/02XKMkpvyn — ghaleb cachalia. MP (@GhalebCachalia) November 2, 2023

ALSO READ: WATCH: Dozens killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza refugee camp

Not in-line with DA

In the leaked letter signed by DA leader John Steenhuisen, he said Cachalia’s tweet is not in line with the party.”

“As you will recall, during the meeting of the DA’s national caucus on 19 October, we collectively engaged in a thoroughgoing discussion on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. We had an open and frank conversation about the tragic violence unfolding there, during which various viewpoints, including your own, were aired in an atmosphere of respect and collegiality.

“At the conclusion of the meeting, caucus affirmed our party position in favour of a two-state solution against the 7 October terrorist attacks on Israel, while calling for international law and access to humanitarian aid to be upheld at all times in Gaza,” Steenhuizen said.

Cachalia lambasted

Steenhuisen said caucus affirmed that the party’s Shadow Minister for International Relations and Cooperation would be the DA’s spokesperson on this matter.

“On 31 October, you violated this caucus decision by tweeting: ‘I will not be silenced. Israel is committing genocide. Full BLOODY stop.’ When engaged about your assertion that you were being ‘silenced,’ as well as your disregard for a caucus decision that you had substantially contributed to less than two weeks earlier, you remained defiant.

“It subsequently emerged that you also engaged the media on this matter in a way that further fuels division. Your conduct amounts to a display of remarkable selfishness. You have demonstrated a disregard for a formal decision of the DA’s national caucus. Your conduct, in willful violation of a caucus decision, is deeply undermining of my leadership and unbecoming of someone who holds a senior position in my Shadow Cabinet,” Steenhuisen said.

Fired

Steenhuisen said he found the “situation deeply regrettable” as he always regarded Cachalia as a “respected colleague and as a good friend.”

“It is the responsibility of all us, including myself, to act in the best interests of the party… Consequently, I hereby inform you that I have taken the decision to relieve you of your position as a member of the shadow cabinet. I thank you for the contribution you have made and wish you well going forward.”

ALSO READ: Brave journalists honoured at awards function in Sandton