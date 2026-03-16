DA’s stance on summoning of US ambassador raises doubts about what it stands for – analyst

Analysts remain divided on the envoy's approach.

Parties in SA’s government of national unity (GNU) have a legitimate claim to shape the country’s foreign policy, given that the ANC no longer holds a sole mandate, says an independent political analyst.

“For the mere fact the ANC did not win a 50%-plus majority, foreign policy is no longer the exclusive domain of the ANC,” said Dominic Maphaka.

“Yes, the party retained the foreign affairs portfolio, but GNU partners will insist on a voice in how South Africa conducts itself abroad. Unlike other avenues in our constitutional democracy, the GNU gives them more leverage.”

Washington and Pretoria’s ties

Maphaka said despite the exchange of bitter words, Washington and Pretoria continue to underscore the importance of their ties. But Pretoria’s decision to summon US Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell last week and issue him a demarche, or a strong protest note, will have added strain to the US-SA relationship.

Bozell said at a BizNews meeting he believed the Kill the Boer chant was hate speech, adding he didn’t care what SA’s courts had ruled on the issue. The demarche by the department of international relations and cooperation attracted an angry response from some GNU members, who hadn’t been informed and didn’t agree on the sanction.

“At no point did the US withdraw its ambassador from SA and for its part, SA is gearing itself up to replace Ebrahim Rasool, justifiably expelled after an undiplomatic remark [against the Trump administration],” Maphaka said.

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“The US appointed a new envoy to fill the void left by Reuben Brigety’s voluntary resignation. So, the two countries will continue to have tensions, but these tensions will not lead to worse situations.

“By his admission, Bozell has pointed out the huge investment of US companies in SA, signalling the significance of the relations,” Maphaka said.

He also took a swipe at the DA, questioning its stance on Pretoria’s reprimanding of Bozell.

“For the DA, their conduct raises questions and doubts about what they stand for. The summoning of an ambassador is part of Woodrow Wilson’s open diplomacy, which the party itself has previously championed,” Maphaka said, noting the DA’s calls for transparency during the reversal of the Russia-SA nuclear deal under Jacob Zuma.

Division over US ambassador’s approach

Even as he voiced frustration at the Biznews conference, Bozell launched an investment accelerator programme and invited South Africa to the 2026 SelectUSA investment conference in May, a carrot -and-stick approach that one expert said Trump has adopted in his relations with SA.

Analysts remain divided on the envoy’s approach.

Asiphe Mxalisa of North-West University said US pressure raises questions under international law.

“Sovereign equality means states have the right to determine domestic policies without external coercion. Pressure exerted risks eroding the principle,” she said.

Political economy analyst Daniel Silke offered a different view, saying: “The Trump administration is blunt about internal affairs worldwide. Attacks on SA’s B-BBEE policy resonate with its conservative base. SA should not be overly sensitive, these interventions are as much about US domestic politics as foreign relations.”

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