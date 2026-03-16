Ruling days are over for panicked ANC

The ANC looks to be in 'panic' mode, much as their spin doctors will deny it.

Looking at Joburg municipal politics cynically, one might wonder if soon-to-be-former-mayor Dada Morero was a “sleeper agent” for the DA, awakened at precisely the moment he could do the most damage to the ANC.

There will be few who can deny that, as the public face of the ANC in the metro over the recent past, the mayor has been like political manna from heaven for the DA.

Innocuous and unassuming looking to the point he is almost a caricature of the word “gormless”, his public appearances, intended to show things getting better in the city, seem to have done the opposite.

ALSO READ: Johannesburg mayor Morero to be recalled by ANC regional executive – report

In his defence, it is not his bumbling and inconsequential appearance which is the reason for this – it is that Johannesburg is collapsing so badly that no amount of so-called “good news” can convince angry citizens that “happy days are here again”.

In now seriously debating whether to recall him – in other words, fire him – the ANC is, effectively, admitting they need someone with a bit of gravitas to occupy that office – assuming, of course, the party does win the mayoral race, which is anything but a given, considering the strong showing of DA candidate Helen Zille.

While Zille is a consummate spin doctor – and she and her campaign team are adept at playing the PR game – she has made her campaign about solutions to the ills of Joburg and not about her.

The ANC looks to be in “panic” mode, much as their spin doctors will deny it. An electoral beating, after the humbling 40% “achievement” in the 2024 general election, would bode ill for the upcoming local government elections.

But, then again, perhaps the ANC strategists realise they can no longer dominate and will, again, have to be rescued in a coalition with smaller parties.

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