Bid to digitise cemetery records in Joburg welcomed

The DA said the lack of a proper system has led to gravesites being lost

The DA in Johannesburg has welcomed the inclusion of the digitisation of cemetery records in the Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ) business plan.

JCPZ hosted the South African Cemeteries Association (SACA) National Conference last month to reimagine burial practices in the context of urbanisation, climate change, and cultural heritage.

Digitisation

Innovations on display included green fencing, ecological burial methods, digital memorial platforms, and legislative tools to enhance operational efficiency.

The digitisation of cemeteries in the city is a critical step towards modernising burial practices and addressing space constraints.

Digitisation would allow families to manage graves online with a click of a button and locate the site of their loved ones.

Record keeping

DA spokesperson, Councillor Nonhlanhla Sifumba, said the digitisation is a crucial step towards restoring dignity for residents.

“For years, the manual, paper-based system of record-keeping has caused immense frustration for families across Johannesburg. The lack of a proper system has led to gravesites being lost, families being unable to locate the final resting places of their loved ones, and, in some cases, the tragic desecration of graves due to double burials.

“This has added anguish to their grief and stripped them of the right to honour their deceased with the dignity they deserve. The digitisation of these records will fundamentally change this. By creating a secure, searchable, and accessible database, we can ensure that every grave is accurately mapped, and its details are preserved for generations to come,” Sifumba said.

Lost graves

Sifumba said the move will also prevent lost records and the heartbreak of families being unable to find a loved one’s grave.

“It will end the risk of double burials, which is a profound act of disrespect. Restore dignity to Johannesburg’s residents by giving them peace of mind that their loved ones are laid to rest with respect and that their memory is protected.”

Sifumba said the DA will monitor the rollout of this project closely.

