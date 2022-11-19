Daily news update: Stage 4 load shedding, Israeli gang leader court case and ‘mom murderer’ case postponed

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Ailing parastatal Eskom has ramped up load shedding to stage 4 as it battles to keep the lights on.

Eskom increased the load shedding after initially announcing that stage 3 and stage would be implemented until further notice.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha made the announcement on Friday as the country head into the weekend citing a number of issues.

“Stage 4 electricity cuts was implemented at 05:26 this morning until further notice.”

Photo: Twitter/Saps

The 46-year-old Israeli fugitive, described as the country’s “most wanted” gang leader is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

His seven co-accused will be appearing in the dock on Monday.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: “Today, only the Israeli is in court for extradition proceedings to begin.”

The Israel national and seven others were arrested during an early morning operation on Thursday, led by Interpol and the South African Police Service (Saps) in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

Photo: Supplied

The case against a 32-year-old woman accused of murdering her four children has been postponed.

Nomboleko Simayile appeared in the Ngcobo Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Simayile will be back in the dock on 29 November.

“The court postponed the matter in her absentia as she was transferred to hospital after she fell ill in the holding cells.”

“Prosecutor Lindelwa Totyi told the court that the state intends applying for the accused to be referred for observation in accordance with Section 77 of the Criminal Procedure Act on her next appearance, as there is reasonable suspicion that she is not mentally fit to stand trial,” the NPA‘s Tyali said.

Viral Martha sex video. Picture: Screengrab/Twitter

Another leaked sex video is trending on Twitter, this time of a married woman named Martha who was caught cheating by her husband with another man on their marital bed.

The video explicitly shows Martha naked on top of the bed she shares with her husband in an uncompromising position.

At first glance the setting seems romantic, as there were candles lit surrounding the bed, as the husband repeatedly tells his wife and her lover to not move.

However, taking a closer look, the lit candles are surrounded by pots and pans and items of clothing.

“I will kill you, don’t move, get down. You told me you were going to Gateway. Don’t get closer to me,” he says, as his wife moves out of the bed, attempting to get closer to him.

Who will get their hands on the 2022 Fifa World Cup? Picture: EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup kicks off on Sunday, a tournament mired in controversy, where organisers will hope the football can distract from the myriad of issues that mean a World Cup really shouldn’t be taking place in Qatar at all.

ALSO READ: Senegal and Cameroon carry Africa’s best hopes

It’s hard to pick a favourite for the competition, with no one quite knowing what role the heat in the Middle East will play (the tournament has been moved from June/July to November/December but its still not cold in Qatar), or how a competition being played out in the middle of a regular season will affect players who already play too much ball.