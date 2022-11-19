Man arrested for threatening Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer

Citizen Reporter

Ailing power utility Eskom has confirmed that a man from eMalahleni in Mpumalanga has been arrested for making a bomb threat against its Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer.

On Friday morning the Hawks and contracted investigators from Bidvest Protea Coin traced and arrested a 27-year-old male suspect n the Vosman area.

In May this year Oberholzer received a bomb threat from an unknown cellphone number.

The internal security investigations team immediately referred criminal charges on behalf of the Eskom Group Chief Operating Officer with the South African Police Service for investigation.

“There was overwhelming evidence linking him to the crime. He remains in custody ahead of his court appearance next week,” said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

It was also established that the suspect used an unregistered sim card to send the threatening message.

“The targeting of Eskom executives and employees who are focused and hard at work during these difficult times, is very disturbing.

Such acts of criminality are malicious and Eskom takes them seriously,” said Advocate Karen Pillay, General Manager of Security at Eskom.

“This nature and level of threats therefore demands that they focus on their personal safety and that of their families instead, distracting them from the critical task their jobs demand of them.”

Advocate Pillay said other Eskom executives have also been targeted in recent months.

“Safety and security risks inadvertently impose increased demands on the organisation to secure its resources.

We are grateful to the Hawks Head Office team for their successful investigations and efforts in tracing the suspect at a time when they have many other serious crimes demanding their focus and priority,” said Advocate Pillay.

In October, Eskom CEO Andre Du Ruyter reported finding a mysterious bug while cleaning his car.

But the jury is still out on whether De Ruyter’s bug is of a sinister nature.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

