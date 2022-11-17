WATCH: Israel’s ‘most wanted’ gang leader arrested Bryanston

Faizel Patel

An Israeli fugitive, described as the country’s “most wanted gang leader” was arrested during an early morning operation led by Interpol and the South African Police Service (Saps) in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the 46-year-old man is believed to be connected to a criminal organisation in Israel called the Abergil Organisation, which has been linked to drug trafficking, extortion and other criminal activities.

“He has been on Interpol’s Red Notice since 2015, and is wanted in Israel for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.”

Seven other suspects were also handcuffed during the operation.

