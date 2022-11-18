‘Most wanted’ Israeli fugitive gang leader to appear in court

Faizel Patel

The 46-year-old Israeli fugitive, described as the country’s “most wanted” gang leader is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

His seven co-accused will be appearing in the dock on Monday.

Extradition

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: “Today, only the Israeli is in court for extradition proceedings to begin.”

The Israel national and seven others were arrested during an early morning operation on Thursday, led by Interpol and the South African Police Service (Saps) in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

Criminal links

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the 46-year-old man is believed to be connected to a criminal organisation in Israel called the Abergil Organisation, which has been linked to drug trafficking, extortion and other criminal activities.

“He has been on Interpol’s Red Notice since 2015, and is wanted in Israel for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.”

“According to Israeli authorities, the suspect is part of a notorious gang dealing in drug trafficking, extortion and other criminal activities. In 2003 and 2004, this wanted suspect allegedly placed an explosive bomb underneath a vehicle of a man in Israel in two separate incidents.

“As a result of the first explosion, five people sustained serious injuries but all miraculously survived,” Mathe said.

Items seized

Mathe added that police officers seized a number of items including cash during the takedown operation.

“3Kg of drugs suspected to be cocaine or crystal meth, a total of 19 firearms including 2 AK 47s have been recovered. 6 motorbikes, of which three have been positively identified as stolen, 8 motor vehicles including a sniper light delivery truck.”

#sapsHQ The 46-year-old Israeli gang leader attached to a criminal organisation in Israel called the ‘Abergil Organisation’, has been on Interpol’s Red Notice from 2015. He is a #wanted suspect in Israel for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder. ML pic.twitter.com/0WJS45TOlQ— SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) November 17, 2022

“One frequency jamming device, four drones fitted with cameras, two bullet proof vests, two money counting machines and a digital weight scale to weigh drugs and 4 GPS tracking devices and 40 000 US dollars in cash seized were also seized,” she said.

