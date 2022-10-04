Daily news update: SAA sale, ActionSA vs DA and Bosasa R1.8 billion corruption case

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Court dismisses Toto Investment Holdings’ application to halt SAA sale

The Western Cape High Court has dismissed with costs an application by Pretoria-based firm, Toto Investment Holdings, to halt the sale of shares of South African Airways (SAA) to Takatso Consortium.

Toto had approached the court in a bid to force Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the department of public enterprises (DPE) to make records of the sale public and to also interdict the sale of the shares.

While Judge Nathan Erasmus on Monday gave the department 20 days to submit the confidential documents to the court, he dismissed Toto’s application to halt the sale of the shares.

The judge ordered that the main review application be placed under judicial case management until the matter is heard in January 2023.

ActionSA National Chairperson, Michael Beaumont briefs media in Johannesburg, 3 October 2022, on what actually transpired that led to the collapse of the multi-party government in the City of Johannesburg. He was joined by ActionSA Joburg Caucus Leader, Funzi Ngobeni, and ActionSA Gauteng Provincial Chairperson, Bongani Baloyi. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Following the mayoral drama in the City of Johannesburg, which saw the ousting of former Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse through a motion of no confidence on Friday last week, ActionSA on Monday refuted claims that it played a role in the collapse of the coalition agreement.

Phalatse’s future was already hanging in the balance following the ousting of former Speaker Vasco Da Gama.

Whistleblower and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi speaks during an interview on November 18, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Rapport/Elizabeth Sejake)

The R1.8 billion fraud and corruption case of former Bosasa chief operations officer (COO), Angelo Agrizzi, and his three co-accused has been postponed once again.

Agrizzi and his co-accused were expected on Monday to appear in the Pretoria High Court for the resumption of their case in connection with questionable tenders, valued at over R1.8 billion, that were awarded to Bosasa by the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).

Deputy Judge President Judge Aubrey Ledwaba, on Monday, provisionally postponed the case to 2 December 2022, after Agrizzi was a no-show again in court.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula at the Pretoria Station on 15 March 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula says the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is hard at work in repairing and rehabilitating damaged rail infrastructure.

Mbalula delivered his keynote address in Pretoria on Monday, where he launched the 2022 October Transport Month campaign.

The launch also saw the resumption of the commuter rail corridor between Pienaarspoort and Pretoria following approval by the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR).

Photo: iStock

The scorching hot weather conditions that have been experienced in Gauteng and in other parts of the country are expected to persist this week with slightly cooling off towards the weekend.

This past weekend saw hot to very hot temperatures experienced.

ALSO READ: ‘Hot to very hot weekend’: Scorching temperatures expected in Gauteng

Speaking to The Citizen, senior forecaster at the South African Weather Service (SAWS) Puseletso Mofokeng said other provinces expected to continue feeling the heat include North West, Free State, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Picture: Instagram

South African rapper Ricardo “Priddy Ugly” Moloi reacted to his pretty ugly loss over the weekend against record producer, Cassper Nyovest.

Taking to his Twitter account, in a series of tweets, the rapper said he has never been knocked down before after Cassper beat him in less than one minute during the Celeb City 2 boxing match.

Priddy said he did not use his jab adequately and that he left too much space between him and the Celeb City winner, which resulted in his loss. He further said he kept way too low and didn’t have his guard up right.

ALSO READ: Daily news update: De Ruyter bugged, Hot weather and school placements