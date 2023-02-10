Daily news update: National state of disaster, EFF and IFP drama and Mkhwebane inquiry R2.7 million so far

Citizen Reporter

Sona 2023: Ramaphosa announces a national state of disaster

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a national state of disaster, to respond to the electricity crisis.

Ramaphosa said he will appoint a minister of electricity in the Presidency and the minister will focus full-time on working with Eskom to end load shedding.

The President made the announcement on Thursday, 9 February during his State Of The Nation Address (Sona).

Cele dragged into IFP and EFF fray

Minister of Police Bheki Cele. Photo: The Citizen/Jacques Nelles

Police minister, Bheki Cele, has declined to comment on the matter between the IFP and EFF.

Cele has been dragged into the war between the IFP and EFF, sparked by claims that IFP leaders were allegedly involved in a plot to assassinate the red berets’ secretary-general.

Mkhwebane inquiry could cost Public Protector’s office more money than expected, Parliament told

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal bills for her impeachment inquiry may lead to the Public Protector’s office exceeding its limited budget.

This is according to acting Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka.

Gcaleka appeared before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services on Wednesday alongside the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Trevor Noah’s moment with Busta Rhymes warms everyone’s hearts

Trevor Noah rubbing shoulders with Busta Rhymes backstage at the 2023 Grammys | Picture: Screengrab

His journey on The Daily Show may be over but his time on the world stage looks like it has just kicked into overdrive. While many artists celebrated the night of the Grammys for their own reasons, the host of the show, Trevor Noah, had a memorable moment of his own that was captured by someone on his team and shared on social media.

The video, which had been viewed 2.9 million times, at the time of writing, shows Trevor Noah walking up to Busta Rhymes and reciting the rapper’s verse on a song called Party Is Goin’ On Over Here.

Bok wing Sbu Nkosi ‘back where he belongs’ on return to Bulls

Sbu Nkosi’s Bulls future is unknown. Picture: Gallo Images

The Bulls family are happy to welcome back in their ranks talented Springbok winger Sbu Nkosi, who returns to the rugby community having taken personal time away from the game.

Nkosi joins the rest of the senior squad who return from a two-week break to begin their preparation work for the resumption of play across the United Rugby Championship (URC) and the Champions Cup.

