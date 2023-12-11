Daily News update: More police this festive season, pupils abandoned, and bad weather

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, 10 000 more police will hit the streets this week and efforts are underway to try persuade ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang to reconsider his resignation.

More than one in five children in need of school transport have been left stranded, the Electricity Minister explains why we’ve had high levels of load shedding, and suspected hitmen have been nabbed before they could shoot their target.

Jake White has apologised to Owen Farrell for boos at Loftus, and we take a look at the clothes on sale at Black Coffee’s Amiri store.

News today: 11 December

10 000 more police deployed to ‘sanitise the streets’ of crime this festive season

Police minister Bheki Cele has waged war on crime this festive season, announcing the addition of 10 000 more police officers on the ground from this week.

Members of the South African Police Service (Saps) take part in an inspection and parade in Mayfair, Johannesburg on 17 March 2023. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen



These officers will be sent to crowded and popular entertainment spots.

“They will be deployed to sanitise the streets and increase the footprint of the police in all nine provinces,” said Cele.

Read more here

ANC veterans try convince Msimang to rescind his resignation – report

Some ANC members engaged in negotiations with party veteran Mavuso Msimang on Saturday night in an attempt to persuade him to reconsider his resignation.

ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang. Picture: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

On Wednesday, Msimang sent his resignation letter to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, saying his “time and energies would be better spent elsewhere”.

The Sunday Times reports that ANC veterans have tried to get Msimang to change his mind over his resignation.

“I’m talking to my comrades. I feel their hurt and they are sincere,” said Msimang. He, however, was not certain he would be able to rejoin the ANC.

Read more here

More than 1 in 5 children who need school transport can’t get a ride

The Basic Education department has admitted that many of those most in need of transport to school are being left behind.

Ithuteng Secondary School children board a scholar transport at Brandvlei, Randfontein, 21 October 2019. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Responding to parliamentary questions recently, Minister Angie Motshekga revealed around 900 946 learners in 5 635 schools need learner transport. Of these, only 707 069 learners in 4 196 schools were transported at the end of the second quarter of 2023/24 financial year.

This means that over 193 000 students, or 21.5% of those eligible, did not receive the transportation they needed.

Read more here

Warnings of possible floods on Monday

The SA Weather Service has warned South Africans to be careful of flooding in several parts of the country, including the North West, Free State, Limpopo and Gauteng.

Photo: iStock

“The rain is expected to continue unabated into Monday, 11 December, the ground is likely to become saturated, leading to widespread overland runoff into streams and rivers”.

The rainy weather will increase dam levels but may also lead to flooding of rivers and roads. Emergency services have been urged to be on alert.

Read more here

WATCH: Dress like Black Coffee in clothes from his local Amiri store

Grammy award-winner DJ and businessman Black Coffee, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, has partnered with entrepreneur Arie Fabian and entrepreneur Themba “DJ Euphonik” Nkosi to bring fashion label Amiri to South Africa.

Black Coffee at his new Amiri store. Image: Instagram

At an intimate store opening where the DJ invited guests who he referred to as close friends and family, the classy event featuring DJ’s and fellow celebrities saw the brand being welcomed by local fashion lovers.

Read more here

Ramokgopa says planned maintenance is why SA still seeing stage 3 and 4 load shedding

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Sunday said that Eskom has ramped up its planned maintenance of its power stations, which is why South Africans have experienced stage 3 and 4 load shedding this week.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa during his media briefing on 10 December 2023. Picture: GCIS

He said South Africa lost about 2 500MW to 3 000MW to planned maintenance in winter. That figure reached a high of 7 000MW on 8 December.

“That means there’s an additional 4 000MW that has been taken [off the grid],” he said.

Read more here

White apologises to Owen Farrell for Loftus booing

Bulls director of rugby, Jake White, has apologised to Saracens captain Owen Farrell for the booing he received from the Loftus Versfeld crowd during their Champions Cup clash on Saturday night.

Saracens flyhalf Owen Farrell was booed by Bulls fans last night. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images.

The Bulls came out on top against the England-laden Saracens, beating them 27-16 in Pretoria, the victory being a historic one for the Bulls as it was their first-ever competitive match against the English giants.

The perfect night for the Bulls was marred by the heckling of Farrell every time he stepped up to the kicking tee, attempted a drop goal or fluffed a kick for touch.

Read more here

Three suspected hitmen arrested at lodge in Durban

Three men suspected of being hitmen were arrested in Sydenham, Durban, on Saturday.

The three suspects arrested in Sydenham on Saturday. Picture: Supplied/Saps

The arrests came after community members provided a tip-off to police about a possible hijacked vehicle that was spotted at a lodge on Quarry Road West in Sydenham.

Police found two vehicles at the lodge.

Read more here