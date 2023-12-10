Warnings of hail and possible floods on Sunday and Monday

Watch out for hail and heavy rain

The SA Weather Service has warned South Africans to be careful of flooding in several parts of the country, including the North West, Free State, Limpopo and Gauteng.

It said widespread heavy rain will hit from Sunday, “which could result in flooding or river flooding that might cause significant disruption in some provinces”.

ALSO READ: Weather update: Severe storms and flooding threaten multiple provinces

Severe thunderstorms will lead to gusty winds, small hail and heavy downpours over Gauteng, eastern North West, south-western Limpopo, Mpumalanga, as well as the eastern Free State and western areas of KZN.

⛈🌧Weather outlook for tomorrow, 10 December 2023.

Cloudy and cool, with widespread to scattered showers and thundershowers expected over the central and eastern areas.



⚠️Warning: Severe thunderstorms are expected to result in heavy downpours that may result in flooding. pic.twitter.com/Zf1AfeWiOr Read more Weather update: Severe storms and flooding threaten multiple provinces December 9, 2023

The bad weather follows tropical air streaming southward over Botswana and South Africa.

“During the day [Sunday], rain will set in over numerous provinces, including North West, the Free State, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and to a lesser extent, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN),” SAWS said.

“Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in many parts of the above-mentioned provinces, elevating the risk of flooding as well as river flooding.”

ALSO READ: Weather wreaking havoc: Hailstorm is just the beginning

“Moreover, as the rain produced by this system is expected to continue unabated into Monday, 11 December, the ground is likely to become saturated, leading to widespread overland runoff into streams and rivers”.

When will it clear up?

The rainy weather will increase dam levels but may also lead to flooding of rivers and roads. Emergency services have been urged to be on alert.

It will start to clear up from Tuesday, but “areas of heavier rainfall may still linger over KZN, eSwatini and the Lowveld regions of Mpumalanga and Limpopo”.

More thunderstorms to come

The service’s Lehlohonolo Thobela told The Citizen last month that extreme weather is expected to continue over the next few months.

“Current global forecasts indicate a great deal of uncertainty for the typical drier conditions South Africa experiences during typical El Nino seasons, in particular over the eastern parts of the country.

“Weather extremes will continue to occur from time to time,” said Thobela.