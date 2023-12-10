ANC veterans try convince Msimang to rescind his resignation – report

Some political analysts say Msimang’s resignation could be damaging to the ANC at the polls in 2024.

Some ANC members engaged in negotiations with party veteran Mavuso Msimang on Saturday night in an attempt to persuade him to reconsider his resignation.

On Wednesday, Msimang sent his resignation letter to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, saying his “time and energies would be better spent elsewhere”.

Msimang listed South Africa’s struggling economy, the poor functioning of Eskom and Transnet and the ANC’s inability to rein in corrupt individuals as among his reasons for leaving the party.

Msimang’s resignation could hurt ANC

Some political analysts said his resignation would have a negative effect on the ANC’s performance at the polls in 2024.

“The letter accusing the ANC of suffering from endemic corruption with devastating consequences on the country’s governance and the lives of poor people lands some genuine blows,” said Dr Nkosikhulile Nyembezi.

University of South Africa political science professor Dirk Kotze said: “This is a major setback for the ANC, meaning that those things the party has claimed – like making progress in fighting corruption and reclaiming its moral standing – are not making an impact.”

Kotze added that the ANC veterans’ league, which Msimang was deputy president of, has a reputation of trying to protect the moral standing of the ANC.

“President [Cyril] Ramaphosa needs the moral support for someone like Mr Msimang to do what he wants to do.”

There is also speculation that Msimang might join another political party.

Veterans negotiate with Msimang

The Sunday Times reports that ANC veterans have tried to get Msimang to change his mind over his resignation.

“I’m talking to my comrades. I feel their hurt and they are sincere,” said Msimang.

He, however, was not certain he would be able to rejoin the ANC.

“Well, if I left, I will then have to apply for membership. Somebody will have to readmit me. I’m not sure at this stage.

“If I apply [for membership] they will decide whether they want to take me back or not. Any announcement will depend on whether the person who holds the key to the gates, thinks it [accepting my readmission] makes sense or not,” said Msimang.

Criticism of the ANC

Msimang has been outspoken in recent years about the ANC’s failures. It hasn’t always been well received though.

The ANC veteran’s resignation came on the same day that Mbalula called on the veterans to stop attacking the party and its leaders.

“We call on them to work with the structures of the organisation. All of us availed ourselves to the veterans’ counsel and direction, everyone including the president.

“Day and night, veterans and stalwarts have led a charge on this organisation.

“They are attacking and de-campaigning our movement as we face difficulties,” Mbalula said.

