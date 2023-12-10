WATCH: Dress like Black Coffee in clothes from his local Amiri store

Black Coffee finds its rhythm in couture by collaborating with global fashion labels.

Black Coffee at his new Amiri store. Image instagram

He’s always causing a stir on social media for his super fashionable threads, every time he’s on a post fans seem to make it their favorite pastime to Google the price of his clothing.

After making history in New York’s Madison Square Gardens, he is back on local soil making things shake in the fashion world.

Well, Google no more because, Grammy award-winner DJ and businessman Black Coffee, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, has partnered with entrepreneur Arie Fabian and entrepreneur Themba “DJ Euphonik” Nkosi to bring fashion label Amiri to South Africa.

At an intimate store opening where the DJ invited guests who he referred to as close friends and family, the classy event featuring DJ’s and fellow celebrities saw the brand being welcomed by local fashion lovers.

Black Coffee and model Victoria Gonzales. Image supplied

What is the Amiri brand?

A brand worn by the likes of actor Jared Leto, Sharika, Post Malone, and many more celebrities is now accessible to South African fashionistas.

The first local store opened at the richest square mile of the Sandton City’s Diamond Walk.

Black Coffee has been wearing the brand for years and opted to wear a red shirt from the brand to the opening of the store, including his Grammys white suit.

The store sells designer jeans, bags, sneakers, shirts, and many fashion items that have a distinct look.

BlackCoffee the store owner

Mike and Black Coffee. Image supplied

Speaking to the Citizen he shared: “Before there was Amiri there was nothing like Amiri, I love the detail, the textures the style, just how it’s made and how comfortable it is. We also live in a world where corporate isn’t a suit anymore “

Talking about the opening of the store and his partnership with Arie Fabian, Black Coffee said: “In music, beats harmonize; in fashion, style resonates.”

Amiri bags. Image supplied

Asked if South Africa will get the same stock as America, he said: “For now we will be bringing whatever every Amiri store is bringing globally.”

With his business partner Mike, the idea of collaborations is high on the list for the local market.

“Out of this shop, a lot of collaborations are gonna come [and] a lot of business opportunities with local guys.”

Decor and furniture are included in this plan he’d like to empower more South Africans.

Celebrity friends musician Morda, in trendy Amiri threads, and presenter Anele Mdoda were some attendees who came to the opening.

Morda,wearing Amiri. Image supplied

Catering to both men and women, many fashion enthusiasts will find a mix of contemporary and traditional designs.

Anele Mdoda. Image supplied

Fashion fans seeking the pinnacle of luxury will find carefully chosen interiors and a combination of contemporary and traditional design elements.

DJ at Amiri store. Image supplied

“The opening of the store in South Africa is massive for the team and we are honoured to share it with everyone today.” Amiri’s story is about a genuine commitment to denim craftsmanship.

Denim is a key component of the Amiri story. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Fabian said: “We are very proud about the grand opening of global luxury brand Amiri’s first store.

“The Amiri store experience is immersive, and harmonious, and captures its distinctive aesthetic. Catering to both men and women, many fashion enthusiasts looking for luxury will find a mix of contemporary and traditional design features.”

In the description, the pieces sold consist of tonal gradients, patchwork, and repair techniques that convey a homey feel, with noteworthy examples being the Jacquard, an Italian-made custom-woven material.

Clothing at Armiri. Image supplied

He’s also the co-owner of the YAWA store that sits directly opposite Amiri, the store carries brands like the popular Off-White.

Founder and creative director Mike Amiri expressed his enthusiasm about this milestone.

“Bringing Amiri to South Africa has been a vision close to our hearts. The energy and style of this vibrant country resonates deeply with our brand ethos.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the Amiri experience to Johannesburg, the fashion hub of the country, offering a luxurious, unique retail journey for the discerning shopper,” said Amiri.

Video by Carlos Mauchave