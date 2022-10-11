Daily news update: Zuma vs Maughan, Load shedding returns and Gauteng heatwave

Citizen Reporter

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan’s application challenging former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution has been adjourned until December.

Maughan’s urgent application to set aside the prosecution was expected to be heard on Monday, 10 October, but was stood down due to the judge’s conflict of interest.

However, a new judge will be allocated when the matter returns to December.

Zuma has accused Maughan and state prosecutor Billy Downer of allegedly breaching the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Act for the alleged leak of his private medical records.

After South Africans were given a two-day reprieve from load shedding, Eskom on Sunday announced that the blackouts will return in the evenings from Monday to Wednesday.

Eskom said that stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm to midnight on those days.

“Eskom will endeavour to limit load shedding to night-time to have minimal impact on the economy and population,” it said.

The power utility said it will provide a further update on Wednesday afternoon “or as soon as any significant changes occur”.

It said the power cuts were still needed to replenish emergency generation reserves.

Just when Gauteng residents thought there may be some relief from scorching weather conditions, the Gauteng Weather service has warned of another heatwave.

This while chances of the season’s first thunderstorms remain frustratingly slim.

In a tweet on Sunday, the regional weather bureau said early forecasts revealed that the heatwave is expected to hit the province on Wednesday.

High temperatures

While temperatures for the week are in the low thirties, the mercury is expected to rise significantly in the days ahead.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has warned the public to refrain from giving their children “dubious” health products that have been linked to the deaths of 33 babies in The Gambia.

According to Sahpra, the four health products being traded by an Indian company, Maiden Pharmaceuticals, are not registered for use in South Africa.

“These products have been identified in The Gambia, but there is a possibility that these products may be distributed to other countries,” said Sahpra on Monday.

South Africa’s ministers and deputy ministers do not pay anything for municipal services such as water and electricity at their official residences after President Cyril Ramaphosa changed the rules of Cabinet’s perks.

City Press reports that Ramaphosa made the revision in April, the same month that South Africans had their electricity tariffs increased.

The revision to the ministerial handbook states that the Department of Public Works will now pay for the water and electricity at state-owned residences.

The politicians are exempt from paying for rates despite ministers earning R2.4 million a year and deputy ministers being paid R2 million a year.

Instagram and Twitter said they have restricted the accounts of US rapper Kanye West over posts slammed as anti-Semitic.

A spokeswoman for Twitter told AFP on Sunday that West’s account was locked due to a violation of the social media platform’s policies.

And a spokesperson for Instagram parent Meta told AFP the group had deleted content – without specifying which posts – from West’s account for violating its rules.

Instagram also restricted his account, which may involve preventing him from posting, commenting or sending private messages, according to the same source.

Manchester City swept to the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 rout of Southampton as Erling Haaland extended his incredible scoring run to 10 successive games, while resurgent Chelsea eased to a 3-0 victory against Wolves on Saturday.

Joao Cancelo, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez all netted for Pep Guardiola’s side before Haaland added his customary goal to seal yet another one-sided success at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland has scored an astonishing 20 goals in his first 12 competitive games since his £51 million ($56 million) move from Borussia Dortmund.

Fuelled by the Norway striker, City are the first club to score at least three goals in nine consecutive top-flight home matches since Wolves in 1959.