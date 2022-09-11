WATCH: Jagersfontein mudslide, Eskom loses bulk supply

Narissa Subramoney

Eskom has reported that it has lost bulk supply to Centlec, the electricity distributor responsible for Jagersfontein town and township due to the unfolding mudslide disaster in Bloemfontein.

Eskom customers affected

“Four Eskom customers on the Fauresmith-Spitskop feeder, three customers on the Pompie-Rietkuil feeder and the Jagersfontein Mine are without supply.

“We aim to restore the electricity supply to the mine before the end of the day,” said the parastatal said in a statement.

The wall of a mining dam reportedly burst at around 06:00 this morning, leading to the area being flooded by mud from the dam.

Eskom’s Rietkuil Substation was also engulfed by the mud resulting in a total loss of bulk supply to Centlec.

“Due to the current situation in the Jagersfontein area and inaccessibility of our substation, it is

impossible to estimate when supply will be restored or to determine the extent of the damage,” said Eskom.

The parastatal’s telecommunication system has also been affected by the flood, with the impact on surrounding networks still unclear.

Electricity users are urged to treat all electrical lines, sockets, and appliances as live and dangerous.

Emergency and Medical Services are responding to a mudslide incident in Jagersfontein.

It’s understood that a dam wall burst causing a mudslide near the local community.

At present one person has been reported missing and seven were rescued from the mudslide.

The SABC reports that three people have since died as a result of homes that were swept away.

The Department of Social Development says it received reports that houses and cars have been swept away, with residents being forced to flee their homes.

A team of social workers and community development practitioners have been dispatched to the area.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has also sent a team to the area.

The local department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs says it will brief the national minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on the developments.

This is a developing story

