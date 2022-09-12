WATCH: Malema – ‘2024 is going to be a repeat of 1994, change the political landscape’

Faizel Patel

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said the 2024 General Elections are going to be a repeat of 1994 and is going to change the political landscape in South Africa.

Malema was addressing the EFF delegates at the 3rd Gauteng Provincial People’s Assembly on Sunday.

The EFF leader said the politics of South Africa will never be the same after 2024, after the elections.

ALSO READ: Malema’s firearm discharge case postponed to next year due to unavailability of his lawyer

“We will not win them in 2024, we win them before 2024 so that when we enter 2024, we know that we are indeed cruising nicely. We must not enter 2024 panicking whether we’ll sustain our percentage, grow our percentage. No, it must be we registered five million voters.”

“When we count our votes, we are going to count from five million upwards because this five million we are sure about it, we recruited it, we convinced it, they said they will vote for us,” Malema said.

♦️Must Watch♦️



CIC @Julius_S_Malema addressing the EFF delegates at the 3rd Gauteng #EFFProvincialPeoplesAssembly



-2024 is going to be a repeat of 1994, it is going to change the political landscape in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/cv3PsoNFWJ— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 11, 2022

Malema on Ramaphosa

Malema also took a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Let’s become one thing. We only have ourselves. You can’t say you’ll fight Ramaphosa and expect nice things from the media or the establishment. Once you say you don’t want Ramaphosa, Ramaphosa must go, you must know you’ve declared war against the establishment and it’s going to come very hard on all of us.”

“But we must not be scared, because to die for the truth, is what will make you a martyr. You must never die a coward, you must die with your boots on and you must always be on the side of the week and on the side of the masses,” Malema said.

♦️Must Watch♦️



CIC @Julius_S_Malema addressing the EFF delegates at the Gauteng #EFFProvincialPeoplesAssembly



-Once you say you don’t want Ramaphosa, and he must go, just know that you’ve declared war against the establishment and it’s going to come back very hard on all of us pic.twitter.com/wwTG98L4up— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 11, 2022

Malema said the EFF will get Ramaphosa to account.

“Don’t think that when they protect CR17 and say they are sealing CR17 it means they are protecting Ramaphosa. They are not protecting Ramaphosa, they are protecting those whites who are on the CR17 list who donated to Ramaphosa,” Malema said.

ALSO READ: Malema: ‘ANC is like a used condom that will be dumped again’